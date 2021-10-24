Share
News

Black MAGA Fan Slapped with Harshest Jan. 6 Punishment Yet - But He Never Set Foot Inside the Capitol

 By Jack Davis  October 24, 2021 at 8:04am
Share

A Texas man who never breached the Capitol has been handed the longest sentence of anyone involved in the Capitol incursion after the Obama-appointed judge sentencing him praised those marching in George Floyd-inspired protests.

Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, of Dallas, was sentenced to 14 months in prison by District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan. Smocks had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, a felony, according to WUSA-TV.

Smocks was in Washington during the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, but did not take part.

However, he did post a social media message on Jan. 7 that led to his arrest.

Trending:
'Identifiable Harm': Biden Kills JFK File Release, Issues Baffling Statement

“Lets hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are. This includes RINOS,1 Dems, and Tech Execs. We now have the green light. [All] who resist US are enemies of Our Constitution, and must be treated as such. Today, the cowards ran as We took the Capital. They have it back now, only because We left. It wasn’t the building that We wanted. . . it was them!”  he posted, according to CNN.

“Many of us will return on January 19th, 2021, carrying our weapons in support of Our nation’s resolve, to which the world will never forget. We will come in numbers that no standing army or police agency can match,” he also posted.

Smocks said his sentence smacked of racial discrimination.

“Your honor, this is racism. This is why there are far more black and brown men in jail than whites for the same crime,” Smocks said. “I’m no Dr. King, not by a long shot, but we do share the same skin color and the same idea of justice.”

Do you think this judge was biased?

The argument appeared to inflame Chulkan, who also is black.

“Mr. Smocks now seeks to somehow compare himself and drape himself in the mantle of civil rights. I, for one, find that offensive,” Chutkan said.

“I have not seen a scintilla of evidence that prosecutors’ decisions have been racially motivated,” Chutkan told Smocks.

“People protesting largely peacefully for the civil rights of a murdered unarmed man is not the same as an attempt to violently disrupt the operations of Congress. Those two are not the same, and that’s a false equivalency,” Chutkan said, according to The Washington Post.

“People died fighting for civil rights,” she said. “People were beaten, they were tortured mentally and physically. For you to hold yourself up as somehow a soldier in that fight is audacious.”

Related:
AOC Claims Jan. 6 'Terror Attack' Left 'Almost 10 Dead': Only Four Died, All Were Trump Supporters

She also touched on Smocks’ 17 convictions, beginning when he was 18, and what she said was his lack of remorse.

“I listened to every word Mr. Smocks said, and nowhere did I hear a single word of remorse,” Chutkan said. “Not a single word of acknowledgment of the enormity and seriousness of what he did.”

Smocks, who has served nine months in jail waiting for this trial, will be credited with time served. He will have three years of supervision when his prison term ends.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Biden's America: Latest Stats Say You Can't Find Gas Below $3 Per Gallon Anywhere in the Country
DeSantis Announces Big Offer for Out-of-State Police Officers Suffering Under Vaccine Mandates and Other Mistreatment
Treasury Sec: Americans Will Suffer Under Biden's Historic Inflation for at Least 14 More Months
Cancel Culture Comes for NFL Announcer Tony Romo After On-Air Joke About Tom Brady's Wife
Officer Hears Something from the Basement of Day Care, What Was Found Behind a False Wall Lands Operator in Prison
See more...

Conversation