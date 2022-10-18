Parler Share
News

Black Man Who Allegedly Threatened County Fair with 'White Power' Post Just Got Some Ugly News: Cops

 By Jack Davis  October 18, 2022 at 8:40am
Parler Share

Police have arrested a black teenager in connection with social media threats against black people who attended an Alabama county fair.

For weeks, police in Opelika, Alabama, investigated a Sept. 19 post that said racial violence was coming to the Lee County Fair.

The writer of the post said he and his friends “are coming to [the] Opelika Alabama fair to kill every NEGRO that we lay eye contact on so be prepared. WHITE POWER,” according to AL.com.

The profile of the poster included the Confederate battle flag.

Trending:
Crowd Reacts with Confused Silence as Fetterman's Speech Turns Into Word Salad

Police shared the results of what they found.

“On 09/19/2022, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fairgrounds,” the Opelika Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Should people who make threats face the full consequence under the law?

“The department takes threats like these very seriously and immediately began an investigation. Officials were able to trace the social media account to a residence in Lafayette, AL. Through the investigation, 18-year-old Pharrell Smith was developed as a suspect,” the post said.

“On 10/06/2022, the City of Lafayette Police Department arrested Smith on unrelated charges. Once he is released from their custody, Smith will be extradited to the Lee County Justice Center where he will be arrested on a Terroristic Threat charge,” Opelika police posted.

According to the Valley Times-News, Smith was arrested by Lafayette police on Oct. 6 in connection with a Sept. 1 shooting. He was  charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm in an unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief and discharging a firearm in city limits, according to the report.

The threat led to increased security when the Lee County fair took place in early October, according to WTVM-TV.

Related:
Man with Three Domestic Violence Charges Bonds Out; Now He's Back in Jail for What He Allegedly Did to His Own One-Year-Old

“We have heard about the threat, we are prepared for it, and everybody will come in here safely, and they will leave safely,” Lee County Fair employee Joey Huff said at the time, according to the TV station.

He said everyone entering the fairgrounds would be “patted down” and extra police officers would be on hand.

The Opelika police asked anyone with further information on the incident to call the department at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Black Man Who Allegedly Threatened County Fair with 'White Power' Post Just Got Some Ugly News: Cops
Ghislaine Maxwell Finally Speaks Up About the Royal Family's 'Association' with Epstein
Bubba Wallace Issues Statement After Attacking Fellow NASCAR Driver and Pushing Official: 'I Intend to Learn from This'
Gov. Newsom Blocks 74-Year-Old Woman's Parole, Says She 'Still Poses an Unreasonable Danger to Society'
Report: Musician Brutally Executed in Own Home After Totally Snubbing Concert - Refused for 1 Major Reason
See more...

Conversation