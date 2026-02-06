Black Mom, Attorney Ordered to Pay $3.2 Million to White Student Whose Life They Tried to Ruin With Fake Hate Allegations

A white youth who was falsely accused of committing a hate crime against his black classmate has been awarded $3.2 million after a Texas jury determined the incident was a hoax fabricated by the classmate’s money-grubbing mother and her race-hustling attorney.

The scam unfolded in 2021, when Summer Smith — the mother of then-middle school student SeMarion Humphrey — and her lawyer, Kim T. Cole, accused Humphrey’s white classmate, Asher Vann, and his friends of shooting Humphrey with BB guns and forcing him to drink urine during a sleepover at Vann’s house in Plano, Texas, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The accusations gained national attention after a Black Lives Matter group joined the fray, falsely characterizing the incident as a “racially motivated hate crime.”

“Major media outlets, including NBC, CBS, CNN, Business Insider, People magazine, the Daily Mail, and the Dallas Morning News, pounced on the story as Humphrey, his mother Summer Smith, and their attorney Kim Cole, embarked on a media tour where they called Vann ‘evil,'” the Free Beacon reported.

“The trio appeared on ‘Good Morning America,’ where ABC host Linsey Davis promoted a GoFundMe account that raised nearly $120,000 to help pay for Humphrey’s ‘therapy and private schooling.'”

As a result of the sham allegations, Vann — an eighth-grader when the incident erupted — said he received countless death threats, and multiple violent protests erupted outside his home, the outlet reported.

“I was getting death threats from thousands of people on social media,” Vann told the Free Beacon. “People leaked my address and my name. During one of the protests, they walked all the way to my house and threw bricks through my house.”

Vann, who’s now a college freshman, said he was traumatized by the vicious character assassination and the violent threats leveled against him.

“It was scary,” Vann said. “These were adults, and I was in middle school at the time. Full-grown adults were rushing my house and causing harm to it. What if I was home and they saw me? They could have ripped me from my home and beaten me. It was very scary.”

Black mother ruined life of white boy by lying that he was racist bully who forced her son to drink urine, netting family $120k on GoFundMe https://t.co/UswA2hv1V4 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) February 4, 2026

In October 2025, a jury concluded Smith and Cole “cooked up the scheme to raise their public profiles during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement and to rake in money through GoFundMe,” the Free Beacon reported.

“Court records show that Smith put less than $1,000 of the nearly $120,000 GoFundMe windfall toward her son’s schooling,” the Free Beacon reported.

“Account statements reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon show the remaining funds were spent on luxuries, including a designer dog, dining and travel, beauty products, liquor, vapes, cell phones, car payments, and rent.”

A judge issued the $3.2 million order for damages on Jan. 22, according to the news outlet.

For reference, the racially diverse jury had four black members.

At trial, Plano Police officer Patricia McClure testified that no hate crime occurred during the week-long winter sleepover involving a group of eighth-grade boys.

McClure said the boys initially wanted to hunt frogs using BB guns, but there were no frogs.

So they decided to play paintball outside in bulky winter clothing following a huge snowstorm.

“We said, ‘Let’s test out the gear we brought,’” Vann testified at trial, according to the Free Beacon.

“SeMarion was like, ‘OK, shoot me. Test the mask.’ Then we all switched and took turns shooting each other [with airsoft rifles]. Everyone got shot and everyone shot someone.”

Vann also testified that Humphrey was never forced to drink urine at the sleepover, and never drank any.

“This one kid, he did a prank before where he pissed in a cup and gave it to his little brother,” Vann testified. “I woke SeMarion up, handed him the cup. He put it up to his nose, but he didn’t drink it.”

Vann continued: “He put it up to his mouth, willingly and on his own accord, and gave it back because he knew it wasn’t water. Nothing was forced. Everything his mom claimed happened was portrayed in the wrong light.”

At this point, the public is well aware that bogus “hate crimes” are a dime a dozen.

While famous race hoaxes like the one involving disgraced actor Jussie Smollett come to mind, there are countless others involving non-celebrities that the race-baiting establishment media sweep under the rug.

Every single one of these “hate crimes” for the past like 20 years has been fake. Just an incredible streak of bullshit. You’d think just by blind chance you’d at least have one or two real ones sprinkled in. https://t.co/R2njErqRgZ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 19, 2024

All of this has metastasized due to the nonstop race-hustling of Democrats and their liberal media puppets.

Constantly demonizing white people while infantilizing black people is a recipe for more fake hate crimes and further social unrest.

According to the Free Beacon, Smith said she plans to appeal the case and “insisted she told the truth about what happened to her son.”

