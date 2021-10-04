Black New Yorkers Gather to Protest COVID Vaccine Mandate: 'Don't Allow Them to Enslave Us'

While a massive, society-shaking cultural movement based on statistics indicating the black community is disproportionately policed has been accepted and promoted by establishment media and government leaders over the last six years, data indicating that black people overwhelmingly would be left at a disadvantage by COVID-19 mandates has been entirely ignored by the very same facets of society.

It really is astounding — and highly concerning.

When members of the black community come up with a reason to be outraged without the support of well-funded progressive think tanks, they’re entirely on their own, aren’t they?

Such is the case with New York City’s vaccine passports, which have now received the vocal opposition of two polarizing figures on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

Over the weekend, former Georgia GOP congressional candidate Angela Stanton King, a niece of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., spoke at an event in Brooklyn, denouncing COVID-19 vaccination mandates and the propaganda apparatus that is ignoring the objections of the minority community.

This comes just weeks after Black Lives Matter of Greater New York held a protest outside a Manhattan eatery after two black women allegedly assaulted the hostess who told them they could not enter without proof of vaccination, as per New York City ordinance.

The outspoken King was a vocal ally of then-President Donald Trump, while BLM of Greater New York founder Hawk Newsome once said that black people would “burn down the system” amid the 2020 George Floyd riots and called Jesus a “black revolutionary.”

Yet they certainly have one thing in common: They believe black people shouldn’t be forced out of society over their hesitation to get a novel vaccine.

“Medical apartheid is population control. Population control comes in different forms: vaccines, abortions, mass incarceration, and perverted sexual agendas targeting children. Population control is racist, from the womb to the tomb. It’s time y’all!” King told The Epoch Times over the weekend.

Along with Kevin Jenkins, the CEO of Urban Global Health Alliance, King organized and hosted a meeting of roughly 100 people, mostly black, who gathered at the nonprofit organization the Brooklyn Bank on Saturday to express their outrage over New York City’s vaccine requirement.

“Black Americans all across America are waking up! They realize modern-day slavery is upon them again,” Jenkins told the Times.

“In black communities, they are starting to have serious dialogue and are strategizing on how to fight back!” he said. “They are saying no to the vaccine/slave passport and no to segregation. We have a long, dark history with bigotry and exploitation, and we are asking the world to stand with us! It’s time to fight back!”

“You tell me that you’re going to take away my education, my livelihood, food, travel, all the basic fundamental rights, if I don’t subject myself to your tyranny, to your poison? There is no consent; we have to hold the line,” said speaker Tricia Lindsay, an attorney who denounced the “new religion” of COVID-19 and the cultural division over the vaccine as “demonic.”

“Don’t allow them to enslave us, don’t allow them to dictate what we do. Teach your children to stand up and get off Facebook,” she declared.

Two doctors, Stella Immanuel and Carrie Madej, also addressed the group, discussing perspectives on COVID-19 prevention and treatment that they said had been largely suppressed by the establishment media and health officials.

Thank you Angela Stanton King and Kevin Jenkins and to all the fabulous freedom fighters at Brooklyn Bank NYC Saturday ❤️🙏 United We Stand Divided We Fall pic.twitter.com/yoKHErWvbA — Carrie Madej, D.O. (@DrMadej) October 4, 2021

Over 72 percent of New Yorkers ages 18-44 have yet to get the vaccine, a statistic cited by BLM of Greater New York last month as it rallied against the city’s vaccine passport.

“It’s black people who have a natural distrust of the vaccine,” Newsome told the Washington Examiner at the time.

“I think, in a perfect world, [vaccine requirements] should be business by business. But it could be a slippery slope, so the mandate should be removed completely,” he said. “It’s not gonna be white men in suits on Wall Street who are gonna get stopped. There’s such hypocrisy in this thing.”

Newsome, a Baptist, also slammed the removal of religious exemptions, saying, “Now the government has decided your God doesn’t matter? I love God.”

The outspoken BLM leader also said that as a follower of Malcolm X, he doesn’t trust the Democrats or the Republicans.

“It fits a narrative to say crazy Trumpsters are the only ones who don’t want to take the vaccine,” he said.

What fits the narrative is to leverage the grievances of the black community only when it’s beneficial for the establishment’s agenda and right now, the establishment apparently wants to create a two-class system in which some have certain privileges over others.

Is it any wonder that black people — conservative, liberal, and everywhere in between — are hugely resistant to vaccine requirements that serve as chilling reminders of an era of mass oppression in this nation that is still so fresh in our collective memory?

Yet, in perhaps the most undeniable demonstration of legitimate institutionalized racism, this inconvenient objection is likely to be all but ignored by the mainstream.

