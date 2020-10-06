Black Prof Agrees with Rush, Says Proud Boys Aren't White Supremacists

During the first presidential debate of the 2020 election, moderator Chris Wallace asked President Donald Trump to disavow white supremacy — again.

“Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence?” the Fox News host asked.

Trump responded, “Give me a name. Who would you like me to condemn?”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden interjected, saying, “The Proud Boys.”

The president then said of the group, “Stand back and stand by.”

But who really are the Proud Boys? And are they white supremacists?

During a Thursday segment on “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” Limbaugh discussed with a caller the multiethnic membership of the group, which doesn’t square well with the left’s accusations that the group is racist.

The conservative talk-show host mentioned that Wilfred Reilly, a black assistant professor of political science at Kentucky State University, tweeted last week that “the Proud Boys aren’t white supremacists.”

Why aren’t they? Could Biden have been severely mistaken?

Well, for one thing, a black Cuban-American, Enrique Tarrio, is a leader of the Proud Boys, Reilly said. Also, about 15 percent of the group’s members are people of color, he said.

“Gotta say: the Proud Boys aren’t white supremacists,” the professor tweeted. “They call themselves ‘Western chauvinists,’ but their leader is Enrique Tarrio, a Black Cuban guy, and the membership’s ~15% POC. This is widely known among LEOs.”

Gotta say: the Proud Boys aren’t white supremacists. They call themselves “Western chauvinists,” but their leader is Enrique Tarrio, a Black Cuban guy, and the membership’s ~15% POC. This is widely known among LEOs. How’d “racist,” -as vs. “street LARP bad”- become the take here? — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 30, 2020

Reilly, the author of “Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left is Selling a Fake Race War” and the forthcoming “Alt-Wrongs: an American Case against Racial Nationalism,” lists among his research interests “the use of modern quantitative methods to test ‘sacred cow’ theories such as the existence of widespread white privilege.”

Another reason to question claims that the Proud Boys are white supremacists: The group’s website explicitly states that it includes “all races, religions, and sexual preferences.”

The crux of the movement has nothing to do with race, but with culture. The Proud Boys call themselves “Western chauvinists” in their pride of Western culture and the preservation thereof.

According to liberal media outlets and organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League, however, they are “Islamophobic” and their membership includes white supremacists and anti-Semitics.

CNN doesn’t seem convinced, citing the fact that the Proud Boys support a secure border and believe that Western culture is good, if not the best of all cultures.

“Although it claims a diverse membership — Tarrio says he is Cuban American — the Proud Boys group ​lists among its central tenets a belief in ‘closed borders’ and the aim of ‘reinstating a spirit of Western chauvinism,'” the outlet said in a report Thursday.

They can say what they will, but we the people will make up our own minds rather than taking the liberal media’s word for it.

