Share
News

Black Republican Candidates Help Lead Red Wave Across America, Win Big in 2021 Election

 By Dillon Burroughs  November 3, 2021 at 10:00am
Share

Black Republicans across the nation recorded big wins on election night, as the GOP expands its diversity as part of a “red wave” of gains across America.

Republican National Committee National Spokesperson and Director of Black Media Affairs Paris Dennard shared a statement Wednesday celebrating the news.

“Congratulations to all of the Black Republican candidates who made history Tuesday night winning their state-wide and local elections across the country,” Dennard said.

Trending:
Watch: Horrified Jake Tapper's Three-Word Response When He Realized McAuliffe Was Crashing and Burning

“Republican trailblazer Winsome Sears defied the odds to become the first Black woman elected to serve as Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor. On the local level, Black Republicans like, A.C. Cordoza (VA-91), Donald Douglas (KY, SD-22), and Jalen Johnson (Albany City Commission-II) highlight the growth and diversity of the GOP at all levels,” he added.

“This was an incredible moment with the people who matter most. We didn’t set out to make history, but history was made on the path to real change,” Sears said on Twitter Wednesday.

“I’m proud to be the first Black female Lt. Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia!” she added.

Dennard also said Youngkin’s win in Virginia offers parents school choice and strong support for historically black colleges and universities.

“Additionally, with Glenn Youngkin’s win, Black Virginians have a new Governor that supports school choice and is committed to supporting HBCUs in his budgets. The RNC remains committed to expanding our party, supporting our Black Republican leaders, and having meaningful engagement through our RNC Black Community Centers,” Dennard said.

Related:
Florida Republicans Officially Outnumber Democrats in Voter Registration for First Time

The Republican State Leadership Committee also celebrated Cordoza’s win in Virginia’s District 91 in a victory over incumbent Democrat Martha Mugler.

“Congratulations to A.C. Cordoza on this critical flip,” RSLC President Dee Duncan said in a statement.

“The RSLC was proud to support his candidacy from the beginning of the race and looks forward to him bringing conservative leadership to Richmond,” he added.

The committee also shared its congratulations to Kentucky’s Dr. Donald Douglas, who won state Senate District 22.

The Republican Party of Kentucky also shared a statement regarding Douglas’ victory.

“As a tested and proven physician who has dedicated his career to serving patients and families, Dr. Douglas will be a strong conservative voice for his constituents in Frankfort,” Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Trump Destroys Dems with Latest Statement, Claims US Has Become 'Laughingstock of the World'
Florida Republicans Officially Outnumber Democrats in Voter Registration for First Time
Democratic Governor Defies Biden, Comes Out Against His Tyrannical COVID Vaccine Mandate
GOP Rep. Boebert Wears 'Let's Go Brandon' Dress, Trolls AOC's Infamous 'Tax the Rich' Dress
Cruz Introduces Bill to Ban COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for Children
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.