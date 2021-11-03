Black Republican Candidates Help Lead Red Wave Across America, Win Big in 2021 Election

Black Republicans across the nation recorded big wins on election night, as the GOP expands its diversity as part of a “red wave” of gains across America.

Republican National Committee National Spokesperson and Director of Black Media Affairs Paris Dennard shared a statement Wednesday celebrating the news.

“Congratulations to all of the Black Republican candidates who made history Tuesday night winning their state-wide and local elections across the country,” Dennard said.

“Republican trailblazer Winsome Sears defied the odds to become the first Black woman elected to serve as Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor. On the local level, Black Republicans like, A.C. Cordoza (VA-91), Donald Douglas (KY, SD-22), and Jalen Johnson (Albany City Commission-II) highlight the growth and diversity of the GOP at all levels,” he added.

“This was an incredible moment with the people who matter most. We didn’t set out to make history, but history was made on the path to real change,” Sears said on Twitter Wednesday.

“I’m proud to be the first Black female Lt. Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia!” she added.

This was an incredible moment with the people who matter most. We didn’t set out to make history, but history was made on the path to real change. I’m proud to be the first Black female Lt. Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia! pic.twitter.com/5eZDnyy8iT — Team Winsome Sears (@WinWithWinsome) November 3, 2021

Dennard also said Youngkin’s win in Virginia offers parents school choice and strong support for historically black colleges and universities.

“Additionally, with Glenn Youngkin’s win, Black Virginians have a new Governor that supports school choice and is committed to supporting HBCUs in his budgets. The RNC remains committed to expanding our party, supporting our Black Republican leaders, and having meaningful engagement through our RNC Black Community Centers,” Dennard said.

The Republican State Leadership Committee also celebrated Cordoza’s win in Virginia’s District 91 in a victory over incumbent Democrat Martha Mugler.

“Congratulations to A.C. Cordoza on this critical flip,” RSLC President Dee Duncan said in a statement.

“The RSLC was proud to support his candidacy from the beginning of the race and looks forward to him bringing conservative leadership to Richmond,” he added.

The committee also shared its congratulations to Kentucky’s Dr. Donald Douglas, who won state Senate District 22.

Congratulations to Republican Donald Douglas on winning his race in Kentucky’s SD-22! We were proud to engage in Kentucky to help hold this seat. pic.twitter.com/LVWK2nKzPT — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) November 3, 2021

The Republican Party of Kentucky also shared a statement regarding Douglas’ victory.

“As a tested and proven physician who has dedicated his career to serving patients and families, Dr. Douglas will be a strong conservative voice for his constituents in Frankfort,” Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown wrote.

