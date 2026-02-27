Share
Black Republican Nukes Liberal for Implying the SAVE Act Targets Minorities: We're 'Educated Enough' to Get an ID

 By Jack Davis  February 27, 2026 at 10:33am
After a liberal insisted that President Donald Trump’s push for voter ID is aimed at weeding out minority voters, a black Texan said she was tired of insults to her intelligence.

The clash came during a Fox News voter panel after Trump’s State of the Union address, according to TownHall.

“The SAVE Act is very likely more aimed at voter suppression and at keeping key demographics that the Republican Party does not want voting to not show out,” Democratic panel member Brett Trussell said in a video posted to X.

When asked who he meant, he replied, “I think, very often, minority demographics.”

Black Republican Ajua Mason fired back.

“That’s not true. That’s not true,” she said as soon as Trussell finished speaking.

“If I need a copy of my birth certificate, it’s just a matter of going online or going up to the department and asking for it, and showing my information to get it,” she said when given the chance to explain.

“To say that it would negatively affect a minority group because they’re somehow not educated enough to get these documents is completely outrageous,” she said.

During his speech Tuesday, Trump asked the Senate “to approve the Save America Act to stop illegal aliens and others who are unpermitted persons from voting in our sacred American elections.”

Trump said the House-passed bill was essential because “cheating is rampant in our elections. It’s rampant.”

“It’s very simple, all voters must show voter ID. All voters must show proof of citizenship in order to vote. And no more crooked mail-in ballots except for illness, disability, military or travel, none. And this should be an easy one, and by the way, it’s polling at 89 percent, including Democrats, 89 percent,” he said.

“Congress should unite and enact this common-sense, country-saving legislation right now and it should be before anything else happens,” Trump said.


“And the reason they don’t want to do it, why would anybody not want voter ID? One reason, because they want to cheat. There’s only one reason. They make up all excuses. They say it’s racist,” Trump said.

“They come up with things. You almost say, what imagination they have. They want to cheat, they have cheated and their policy is so bad that the only way they can get elected is to cheat and we’re going to stop it. We have to stop it.” Trump said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation