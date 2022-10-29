Parler Share
Black Sea Flagship Hit and Burning After Apparent Drone Attack: Reports

 By Jack Davis  October 29, 2022 at 10:11am
Unconfirmed reports indicate that Ukraine launched a major drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet and its Sevastopol naval base on Saturday.

Sevastopol is part of Crimea, a region of Ukraine annexed by Russia in 2014.

Some Twitter users suggested that the Admiral Makarov frigate was damaged.

The frigate became the flagship of the Russian Black Sea fleet after Ukraine destroyed the Moskva in April, according to Naval News. Forbes reported that Admiral Makarov has been a top target because of its power and prestige.

Ukraine offered no official comment on the attack.

Multiple videos posted to Twitter made it clear that some form of attack took place, but the full scope of the damage was uncertain.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, governor of Sevastopol, called the attack the “most massive” since February, according to the BBC.

Although he claimed all drones were downed, Russia’s Ministry of Defense admitted at least one vessel was damaged.

“In the course of repelling a terrorist attack on the outer roadstead of Sevastopol, the use of naval weapons and naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed four marine unmanned vehicles, three more devices were destroyed on the internal roadstead,” a Russian statement said.

Russia also accused British forces of supporting the attack, a claim Britain denied.

“To detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale. This invented story, says more about arguments going on inside the Russian Government than it does about the west,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence posted on Twitter.

Russia later used the attack as a basis for ending its participation in a plan to export grain — a deal brokered to address global food concerns, The New York Times reported.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
