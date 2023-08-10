'Black Supremacist' Teacher Finds Herself Out of a Job After Complaining About Sister Dating White Man

A North Texas elementary school teacher and self-describer “black supremacist” is out of a job after her anti-white screeds on social media went viral.

According to numerous reports, a first grade teacher at Thompson Elementary School in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite made disturbing comments about race on Twitter.

One Aug. 6 post that was deleted but saved by KDFW said, “I enjoy being racist! I’m never changing!”

Mesquite ISD teacher resigns amid investigation into racist posts on X https://t.co/BNC3RdA5g2 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 9, 2023

The teacher also posted a screenshot of a text message exchange with another person in which she claimed that her sister was dating a white man and that she wanted him dead for daring to enter her black only home.

“I can’t BELIEVE she has this cave dweller in my freaking house!!!!!!” she texted.

When the recipient of the message asked if the sister had introduced the white boyfriend, the teacher said she had not.

“I’m trying to stay calm!!” she wrote. “She knows I’m racist!!!”

Do you think the school made the right move? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (422 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

She added, “Come and kill him for me [redacted] I promise I’ll help you hide the body Bring all 4 of your guns.”

After the teacher, whose identity is being protected by both KDFW and The Dallas Morning News, went viral, she bragged her job as a teacher was “safe.”

“They told me to delete the post but my job is safe since I did not directly wish harm on ALL white people,” the teacher tweeted. “They laughed and told me to watch what I say and I’ll be good to go! Being a great teacher pays off very well when they know your true self!”

According to the school district, the teacher ended up resigning on Monday afternoon.

“At approximately 4 p.m. yesterday, Mesquite ISD became aware of a series of alarming, racist statements posted to the X (formerly Twitter) account of a teacher at Thompson Elementary,” the district said in a statement.

“Upon learning of this situation, our Personnel staff began an immediate investigation. As of this morning, the employee is no longer a part of the Mesquite ISD organization and is not eligible for rehire.

“Due to privacy restrictions, Mesquite ISD cannot comment on the details of Personnel matters. Nevertheless, the highly offensive statements posted to her X account do not reflect the values and standards of Mesquite ISD, and the district condemns them in the strongest terms.”

The teacher, who was only identified as being 29-years-old, had previously stated in her Twitter bio she was a “black supremacist,” KDFW reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.