Black Suspect Busted for Alleged Hate Crime Spree Against White People: 'F***ing Honky'

By Jack Davis
Published August 25, 2019 at 7:56am
A black hate crime suspect has been taken into custody by New York City police after a spree of random attacks on white pedestrians that began on Aug. 9.

Todd Lyons, 33, was arrested Friday by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force, according to the New York Post.

Police also released surveillance video of a suspect in the attacks, the New York Daily News reported.

Lyons faces three counts of hate crime assault and an additional three counts of assault, police said.

During one of three alleged Aug. 14 attacks, the suspect reportedly told a victim as he shoved him to the sidewalk, “Get off the street honky, you f—king honky, you don’t belong here,” according to the Post.

The series of random attacks began on the night of Aug. 9, when a 56-year-old man was shoved to the ground while walking along Fifth Avenue near 14th Street.

The three attacks that took place Aug. 14 occurred during a period of about two and half hours, police said.

At around 8:35 p.m., a 64-year-old woman walking on Greenwich Avenue near Eighth Avenue was hit in the neck and shoulder with a wooden stick.

At around 9:30, a 20-year-old woman was hit from behind by a brick while walking along Wooster Street near Canal Street.

Police said she suffered a head injury and told the Post, “This woman is lucky to be alive — she could have easily been seriously injured.”

The final attack of the spree took place a little after 11 p.m. when a 58-year-old man was punched in the face at West 19th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Lyons had been arrested in connection to an Aug. 16 assault that police said was not connected to the alleged hate crime spree.

Lyons also had a previous arrest for alleged assault in July, and had been charged with fare evasion in January 2017

Police have said there was no known connection between the victims and the suspect.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
