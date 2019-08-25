Black Suspect Busted for Alleged Hate Crime Spree Against White People: 'F***ing Honky'

A black hate crime suspect has been taken into custody by New York City police after a spree of random attacks on white pedestrians that began on Aug. 9.

Todd Lyons, 33, was arrested Friday by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force, according to the New York Post.

Police also released surveillance video of a suspect in the attacks, the New York Daily News reported.

Lyons faces three counts of hate crime assault and an additional three counts of assault, police said.

TRENDING: Replacing Justice Ginsburg: Chaos in the Streets?

Todd Lyons, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested and charged with three counts of hate-crime assault and three counts of assault, the NYPD said on Saturday Man Arrested for Possible Anti-White Attacks in Manhattan: NYPD https://t.co/JxKK9wKaYZ via @nbcnewyork — Mark H (@maddad0921) August 24, 2019

During one of three alleged Aug. 14 attacks, the suspect reportedly told a victim as he shoved him to the sidewalk, “Get off the street honky, you f—king honky, you don’t belong here,” according to the Post.

The series of random attacks began on the night of Aug. 9, when a 56-year-old man was shoved to the ground while walking along Fifth Avenue near 14th Street.

Will the media give these hate crimes adequate publicity? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (32 Votes) 99% (2515 Votes)

The three attacks that took place Aug. 14 occurred during a period of about two and half hours, police said.

At around 8:35 p.m., a 64-year-old woman walking on Greenwich Avenue near Eighth Avenue was hit in the neck and shoulder with a wooden stick.

At around 9:30, a 20-year-old woman was hit from behind by a brick while walking along Wooster Street near Canal Street.

Police said she suffered a head injury and told the Post, “This woman is lucky to be alive — she could have easily been seriously injured.”

The final attack of the spree took place a little after 11 p.m. when a 58-year-old man was punched in the face at West 19th Street and Eighth Avenue.

RELATED: NYPD Officers Struggle To Arrest a Single Suspect as Taunting Crowd Closes in

While whites are still disproportionately underrepresented for HC, Anti-White had the biggest % increase in ’18 in our survey. NYC 2019 anti-W went from 4 in ’18 to 12 in ’19 thru July 12 https://t.co/3Iq5PPrAJo via @ABC7NY — Brian Levin (@proflevin) August 24, 2019

Lyons had been arrested in connection to an Aug. 16 assault that police said was not connected to the alleged hate crime spree.

Lyons also had a previous arrest for alleged assault in July, and had been charged with fare evasion in January 2017

Police have said there was no known connection between the victims and the suspect.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.