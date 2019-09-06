Black Unemployment Rate Smashes Record for All-Time Low

In the final months of the Obama administration, the unemployment rate for black Americans hovered between 8 percent and 9 percent, according to federal data.

Fast forward to August 2019, and there is a world of difference.

New figures from the U.S. Department of Labor show that African-American unemployment for August hit 5.5 percent, breaking the former low of 5.9 percent that was set during the Trump administration in May 2018.

Valerie Wilson, director of the Economic Policy Institute’s program on race, ethnicity and the economy, said the unemployment decline is a direct result of the booming economy.

“As jobs continue to be created, those who were still looking for work, those like minorities with historically higher rates of unemployment, are the ones in position to take advantage of those opportunities,” she told CNN.

TRENDING: LGBT and Animal Rights Activists Protest New Chick-fil-A, Can't Stop Line from Wrapping Around Building

African American unemployment just hit another all-time low—5.5% The gap between white unemployment and black unemployment is at its lowest level EVER Inequality is literally being eliminated in @realDonaldTrump‘s economy I wonder if the media will give him any credit? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 6, 2019

According to the latest Jobs Report, Black Unemployment is “at the lowest level on record.” Yet the Fake News is *still trying* to falsely smear the President as a racist… They’re lying, he’s working hard to Make America Great for ALL Americans!🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/xUdlVKFWut — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 6, 2019

The black unemployment rate in July stood at 6 percent.

August’s numbers showed that the unemployment rate for black women fell to 4.4 percent from 5.2 percent in July while the rate for men ticked upward from 5.8 percent to 5.9 percent.

Wow! Just-reported Hispanic jobless rate for August matches lowest ever at 4.2%. Latino unemployment has been under 5% now for 17 straight months. Prior to Pres Trump, was < 5% just one month ever (in 2006). Growth, opportunity, prosperity! https://t.co/SVUDBzKuax — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 6, 2019

The unemployment rate among Hispanics fell to 4.2 percent in August, tying a record low.

Prior to President Donald Trump’s election, the rate hovered between 5.8 percent and 6.3 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

RELATED: TV Star Praises Trump, Slams Obama over Prison Reform Legislation

Trump has said that the low unemployment numbers show the gains made by minority Americans under his administration.

“It’s political season and the election is around the corner. They want to continue to push that racist narrative.” @ainsleyearhardt @foxandfriends And I am the least racist person. Black, Hispanic and Asian Unemployment is the lowest (BEST) in the history of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

….months, the lowest since 1972.” The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board, A Tale of Two Economies. @IngrahamAngle — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

The August jobs report showed the overall unemployment rate at 3.7 percent.

Does this prove the Trump administration has helped all Americans? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (90 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“America’s economy continued to show strength in August. The 3.7 percent unemployment rate marks the eighteenth straight month the unemployment rate has been at or below 4 percent,” acting Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella said in a statement.

He noted that since Trump took office, “more than 5.8 million jobs have been created including the 130,000 jobs created in August.”

“America’s workers are seeing the benefits of the strong job market in their paychecks,” Pizzella said.

“Wages year-over-year increased by 3.2 percent. For thirteen months, wage growth has been at or exceeded 3.0 percent. An important note is that average hourly earnings for production and nonsupervisory employees had the largest one month increase in the series history that dates back to 1964.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.