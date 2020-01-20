Black Virginia Pro-Gun Protester Crushes Media's 'White Supremacist' Narrative

He took less than two minutes, but one pro-Second Amendment demonstrator in Virginia used the time wisely.

In an interview with Breitbart News at Monday’s massive Second Amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia, the demonstrator blew away the mainstream media’s talking points when it comes to gun rights, race and the Democratic Party.

And though the protester was unidentified, any American who cares about the right of self-defense enshrined in the U.S. Constitution could identify with him.

For the mainstream media, and the Democratic Party – particularly Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam — it would be a different story, of course.

But that’s because the man’s statement pretty well shattered every norm in the liberal narrative when it comes to guns.

Check it out here.

In 2 minutes, this man debunks every media lie about the #VirginiaRally today. Watch: pic.twitter.com/3SCjDIJeLs — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 20, 2020

“I do not support in any way, shape or form Governor Northam and the Democrat gun control,” the man said.

“What I also don’t support is that fact that every news piece you’ve seen on this this weekend, they’ve always brought up the issue of race, as though it’s nothing but white rednecks and hillbillies out here who care for the Second Amendment.”

In that point, he hit the nail right on the head. It’s practically a truism of mainstream media coverage of gun issues that concern about the Second Amendment is limited to white American men — and very often racist white men.

(An Associated Press report on the event Monday a point of noting the protesters were “were mostly white and male.” The media over the weekend was filled with stories about the arrest of three “white supremacists” last week who were allegedly planning an attack at the rally.)

But the demonstrator said he spoke from his own experience.

“Actually, black Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, Americans in general care about the Second Amendment. I work in a gun store part time, and I can’t tell you the number of customers I’ve seen from all races, all colors, all creeds, who care about the Second Amendment and who just want to peaceably live their lives, enjoy their rights, and the Second Amendment.

RELATED: Virginia Sheriff Proclaims Proposed Gun Control Laws 'Will Not Be Enforced'

“So that’s why I’m out here, and Big Media, mainstream media be damned.

“If you take a good look at me, you can see I’m a black American. And all I’m out here for is to enjoy my Second Amendment rights. That’s why I’m here.”

Social media users welcomed him to the cause – and mocked what his argument did to the liberal narrative.

There’s no question that Democrats try to exploit differences among Americans to push their own agenda — especially when it comes to gun control.

They’ve been doing it for decades now, and the three years of President Donald Trump’s administration have only driven them to more outrageous behavior – this year’s gun-grabbing push in the Virginia legislature is just the latest sign.

But when ordinary Americans strike back, whether by marching, taking the time to give an interview to a conservative news outlet, or simply exercising their Second Amendment rights in their own world, they can turn the tables — like this Richmond protester did.

He destroyed the mainstream media narrative, and only took two minutes to do it.

