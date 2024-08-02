Share
News

Black Voters Leap to Trump's Defense, Say Kamala Really Is a Race Chameleon

 By Jack Davis  August 2, 2024 at 4:54pm
A group of black Republicans is springing to the defense of former President Donald Trump after Trump’s contentious appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists this week.

“It appears that the Democrat Political Industrial Complex (DPIC) is working its butt off to stop the exodus of Black voters who are just not buying their crap,” Jimmy Lee Tillman wrote on the website of the Martin Luther King Republicans.

Tillman said that the NABJ event was “[a]n example of this.”

Tillman applauded the NABJ for “not allowing a few triggered journalists to spoil the historic moment of a presidential visit.”

Two days before the event, NABJ convention co-chair Karen Attiah quit the post in protest over Trump’s invitation, according to the New York Daily News.

Attiah said she had not been consulted about Trump’s appearance.

Trump made waves at the event by saying Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, recently shifted her prime racial identity from Indian to black.

“I’ve known her a long time indirectly, not directly, very much, and she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage, ” Trump said according to a video posted to social media platform X.

“I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black,” Trump said. “So I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she black?”

Do you believe Donald Trump’s statement about Kamala Harris was offensive?

“I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn, and she went — she became a black person,” he said.

In his post, Tillman noted that proof of Trump’s contention exists.

“Videos show V.P. Joe Biden swearing in Harris as the first Indian-American in the Senate. These are excellent proofs that Kamala is a chameleon,” he wrote.

Tillman said the Democratic Party’s “fear-mongering, gaslighting and vote-shaming won’t work in 2024.”

“Harris will not be able to replicate the 2008 presidential phenomenon, as Obama left a negative taste. The Black community received nothing tangible in return for their eight years of silence,” he wrote.

“Harris may have the optics, nice power suits, and pearls, but everyone sees through her like glass,” he wrote.

“The backdrop of familiar DNC staffers is obvious, and Harris’ fake accents, smiles, and laughter aren’t working either. The streets are not shouting, ‘Yes, we can!’ The streets are shouting, ‘No, we won’t!’”

Tillman noted that what voters know is that “food is still high, gas is still high, and illegal immigrants are taking jobs, committing crimes, and straining limited resources. People are not ignoring this.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation