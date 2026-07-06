'Black Woman Surrounded by White Nationalists' Pic Blows Up in Left's Face as 2nd Train Photo Goes Viral

The Fourth of July weekend produced a viral photograph of a “black woman surrounded by white nationalists” on a Washington, D.C., metro train, but there’s a lot of issues with the circumstances of that moment that keep it from being part of the left’s narrative that we’re living in Nazi Germany.

Times Now reported that the photograph was taken Saturday, the Fourth of July, by Reuters photographer Cheney Orr.

The men surrounding this female passenger are reportedly part of the Patriot Front white nationalist organization, which was started in 2017.

The group held a demonstration at the nation’s capital on Saturday, marching with flags in hand and their faces covered.

The woman sits with a blank expression as the men surround her while traveling to their destination.

Upon first glance, it’s a golden photo opportunity for the left as a minority is cornered by evil white men.

Millions of views on tweets of this photo that don’t credit the photographer. It’s Cheney Orr: @orr_photo pic.twitter.com/9s10hqDhXL — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) July 4, 2026

Users on social media platform X were quick to note the contrast in this moment compared to CCTV footage from Charlotte, North Carolina, in August 2025 when Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was allegedly stabbed to death by DeCarlos Brown Jr., an individual with a criminal history and a number of mental health issues.

“A Black woman sits on the DC Metro surrounded by alleged white nationalists preparing to march on the nation’s capital. Nothing happens to her. She is completely safe. A White woman sits on the Charlotte metro surrounded by other Black passengers. One of them stabs her in the neck from behind and says, ‘I got that white girl,’ as she bled out and died. Who’s the racist now?” one user wrote.

A Black woman sits on the DC Metro surrounded by alleged white nationalists preparing to march on the nation’s capital. Nothing happens to her. She is completely safe. A White woman sits on the Charlotte metro surrounded by other Black passengers. One of them stabs her in the… pic.twitter.com/DsA3eEg7y0 — TMK (@themagaking) July 4, 2026

Another user made a similar observation — the woman from Saturday was reportedly never bothered by these men.

“Let’s play a game… Which woman made it home safely?” she asked.

Let’s play a game…

Which woman made it home safely? https://t.co/aEPCYModQp pic.twitter.com/KhvHJKqmM7 — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) July 5, 2026

Political commentator Mostly Peaceful Memes encouraged followers to take a more critical look at the circumstances, writing, “So a black lady road on a subway with a bunch of ‘Nazis’ and they made sure she had a seat and didn’t harass her in any way? Wow really makes you think.”

The moment does seem too perfect.

A black rider just happened to be on the bus at the right time around all the wrong people to have her picture taken.

So a black lady road on a subway with a bunch of “Nazis” and they made sure she had a seat and didn’t harass her in any way? Wow really makes you think https://t.co/HnZEwzYzem — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) July 5, 2026

Another user made the observation that the so-called “anti-fascists” in Antifa do not harass Patriot Front like they do other groups.

Also interesting that antifa (they’re ANTI fascist, it’s in the name you know!🙄) don’t bother them at all. It’s almost like… pic.twitter.com/tLcThWhWLB — Pikapool⚡️the Unleashed Pokémon (@LoneWolf2965) July 6, 2026

It’s a fair point. There was a notable lack of black-clad agitators.

Around 400 white nationalist Patriot Front

members are marching in D.C. today with Confederate flags, etc. A streamer with the group described it as a “total Aryan victory.” pic.twitter.com/Ke83IyMUIi — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 4, 2026

Despite questions of whether the group actually exists, the left did not stop spreading the image for the sake of their narrative. Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz called it “a haunting image,” as one user noted he said nothing of Zarutska’s death.

Tim Walz had nothing to say about the image of Iryna Zarutska. Absolutely NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/grkvsXcPlC — Jack (@jackunheard) July 6, 2026

More liberal pearl clutching came from commentators like Dean Withers, who wrote, “Your great grandchildren will see this photo in their history books. This is a defining image of the era of american history we live in.”

Your great grandchildren will see this photo in their history books. This is a defining image of the era of american history we live in. https://t.co/A4FMSYjZT5 — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) July 4, 2026

Perhaps, but if the photograph does make it into a history textbook, it will hopefully be in the chapter on deception and propaganda.

The left hoped Saturday would be “bigoted” and “racist” America being caught red-handed, but they’re struggling on that point.

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