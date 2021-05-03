It’s a blast that should wake the woke.

TikTok user Savannah Edwards, who goes by ThisisSavvy on her social media account, proved how well that handle applies on Saturday with a diatribe against Hollywood hypocrite Alyssa Milano and every other liberal who patronizes the black population of the country with infantilizing insults.

And she slammed the message home with one sentence: “You are everything you preach against.”

Check out the video here. It’s only about a minute long, but it’s worth every second.

It begins with a clip from Milano, apparently in the middle of a recent episode of her “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast, getting ready to lay a guilt trip on her audience about the portrayal of black criminals on the television news.

“For those of us who are not black men, imagine watching the news and seeing people …”

Edwards had clearly heard enough, cutting off Milano’s words and launching into her own.

Will liberals like Milano listen to this message? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (15 Votes)

“Imagine being a black man and being told by some white lady with a microphone that you and the criminal on TV are one and the same because you look alike,” she said.

“Imagine being told by society that white people can be all that they can be but you as a black man, the content of your character is completely irrelevant. You are the color of your skin and that is all you will ever be.

“Imagine being told you can’t figure out how to vote because of the color of your skin.

“Socioeconomics affects everyone, but apparently you’re not as smart as the poorest white person.”

Of course, liberals will never admit that that’s the message they’re sending to the country’s black population. But it’s exactly what any sane person would derive from progressive policies and attitudes that see skin color as more important than behavior.

“Lady, I don’t want to hate you,” Edwards said, addressing Milano. “I’m a ’90s kid. I grew up with you. So I know you’re very talented. I understand your heart is in the right place. But you are everything you preach against.”

That last line is what liberals will never understand. Their constant public, preening sympathies for criminals who happen to be black apparently leave little room to care for crime victims who also happen to be black.

Their virtue-signaling smugness about voter integrity laws conveys the implicit idea that the population they’re claiming to protect is too immature and ignorant to achieve the most basic level of responsibility in modern society, such as, say, obtaining identification to vote.

Their distortion of the role of American police officers — presenting law enforcement as a threat to life and property rather than the protection of them — actually increases the dangers faced by those who aren’t fortunate enough to live in leafy suburban enclaves or behind the walls of estates guarded by private security.

“Statistically speaking, I am more likely to be shot and killed by my black elderly neighbor across the street than the cop who patrols my neighborhood,” Edwards said.

“Statistically speaking, homicide by cop is very rare, but people like you find power in fear so you keep it front-page news.”

Even in the modern liberal morass of social media, the video drew a tsunami of support:

These white liberals with their white savior capes are so patronizing it’s nauseating uuugh! Makes me sick. — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) May 2, 2021

Even if @Alyssa_Milano never sees this video, she must have surely felt the sting of that slap no matter where in the world she is. — Nick Fury’s Cat (@NickFurysCat1) May 2, 2021

Who is this woman? Simply saying what these far-leftits say is so effective! It’s absurd what some people say or assume about black people. — Matt Cruz (@Mattheu76981245) May 2, 2021

That last tweet sums it up. “Simply saying what these far-leftists say is so effective!”

Of course, liberals use different language when they blame high crime on cops or when they complain that voting laws like Georgia’s are “racist.”

But the message is the same.

In an honest society, of course, progressives and their Orwellian use of language would be the topic of skewering sarcasm from late-night comedians. Instead, the comics come to liberalism’s defense.

In an honest society, the mainstream media would be the forum for a discussion of just how devastating liberal policies have been on black Americans going back to Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society program (the one the current president is trying to emulate). Instead, Americans are fed pablum and propaganda.

In an honest society, schools would be aimed at educating young people to see life as it must be lived, rather than the version propagated by the leftists who call themselves “woke” but are actually living in a dreamworld of campus dorm delusions.

But fortunately, in a still-free society, reality has a way of breaking loose.

The Edwards video on Saturday was just one of those instances.

“You don’t have to be a white supremacist,” she said, addressing Milano and her fellow groupthinkers. “You can be better.”

And it was a blast that could even wake the woke.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.