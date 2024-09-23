Famous icons in powdered wigs drafted and signed the great documents that both launched and fulfilled the American Revolution.

But the hard-edged men who fought the street battles in the decade preceding the Revolution included artisans and laborers, for the practical business of resisting tyranny has always engaged the efforts of those doomed to historical obscurity.

With this in mind, the ongoing migrant invasion of the United States has potential to enlist a new generation of freedom-loving revolutionaries in places like Chicago, where, according to the New York Post, the situation could soon erupt into what one ex-convict called “blacks against migrants.”

Tyrone Muhammad, 53, described the dangerous situation to the New York outlet.

“When the black gangs here get fed up with the illegalities and criminal activities of these migrants or non-citizens, the city of Chicago is going to go up in flames and there will be nothing the National Guard or the government can do about it when the bloodshed hits the streets. It’ll be blacks against migrants,” he said.

A former gang member who served 20 years in state prison for murder, Muhammad now runs Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, an anti-violence street patrol and prevention program.

Having endured the migrant invasion under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Muhammad supports former President Donald Trump.

“It’s not so much Trump himself, it’s that the Democrats are selling us down the river,” Muhammad said of his decision to form the group Ex-Cons for Trump. “The boujee (upwardly mobile) blacks might like Kamala Harris but she isn’t going to do anything for us.”

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old Rev. Corey Brooks echoed Muhammad’s political sentiments.

Should Trump enact a mass deportation effort if he wins? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2616 Votes) No: 1% (14 Votes)

“Chicago is a blue city and Illinois is a blue state but people are starting to wake up,” Brooks said. “It’s not about the person, it’s about the policies. I’ve seen what’s happening with my own eyes when it comes to the migrant criminal gangs and it’s very concerning.”

Of note, Tren de Aragua, a vicious and well-armed Venezuelan gang, has moved into the South Side of Chicago.

Last month, reports surfaced that members of the same gang had taken over an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado.

Chicago gang member Corey Rogers sees the Venezuelans as a problem.

“What bothers me is that the Venezuelans are united,” Rogers said. “The black gangs are too divided and they take each other down.”

Likewise, reports of migrants receiving preferential treatment, including financial benefits, have left Chicago gang members rankled.

“There’s been a lot going on with (the migrant gangs) that nobody’s even hearing about,” 27-year-old gang member and ex-con Zacc Massie told the Post.

Massie continued: “They be moving in our own territory and robbing people but they don’t get arrested like we do. I actually talked to one on the translator app. He told me all the things he got going on; how they helped him get a car, an apartment, (EBT) card, all this stuff. They giving them thousands, we get maybe $400 a month. And they don’t even have Social Security numbers!”

Comments of that nature coincide with what citizens in Springfield, Ohio, have said about Haitian migrants receiving government assistance.

Since 2022, Chicagoans have seen 42,000 migrants invade their city at a cost of nearly $500 million, per the Post.

Nearly half that many have found their way to tiny Springfield since 2020. But the establishment media does not want you to notice.

In any event, the border crisis under Biden and Harris has reached untenable proportions.

Pray that Trump returns to the White House before the black men of Chicago conclude that they have no choice but to organize themselves into a modern-day version of our pre-revolutionary patriots and then deal with the encroaching enemies accordingly.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.