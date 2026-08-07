Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche appears in a position to win full Senate confirmation after Republican Bill Cassidy of Louisiana announced his support on Friday.

Cassidy said from the Senate floor, “This is not a referendum on President [Donald] Trump… All considered, I will vote for Mr. Blanche.”

Cassidy commended the acting attorney general for focusing the Department of Justice’s resources on combating violent crime, human and drug trafficking, and fraud in programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

I will support Todd Blanche for U.S. Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/PKWr3atuvA — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) August 7, 2026

The senator also argued that Blanche had shown “poor judgment” in approving the “anti-weaponization” fund for Americans who’d been politically targeted by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice, but noted that Blanche had since ended the program.

Blanche is a former federal prosecutor who spent over a decade working in the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, rising to a leadership position. He has been acting attorney general since April, when Trump fired former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

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Cassidy’s decision to back Blanche came despite a Trump-endorsed candidate defeating him in his GOP primary in May.

Politico reported that with Cassidy’s announcement, Blanche appears to have the 50 votes he will need for confirmation, with Vice President J.D. Vance available to break any tie in the chamber.

Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has been absent from the Senate since suffering a medical incident in June, giving the GOP a working 52-to-47 majority.

Previously, GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska came out in opposition to Blanche’s confirmation.

Collins is up for re-election in a left-leaning state, and she cited the anti-weaponization fund, Blanche’s stance on abortion, and the DOJ’s unsuccessful attempt, while Blanche was deputy attorney general, to indict Democratic Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona for their video encouraging members of the military to disobey orders by Trump that they deemed illegal.

BREAKING: Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announces she will oppose Todd Blanche’s nomination for U.S. Attorney General, arguing that DOJ has become “increasingly political” and he has taken actions to “erode DOJ’s independence.” She lists the following examples 👇🏻 Assuming all… pic.twitter.com/sSHJqInYvg — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 4, 2026

Murkowski said on Friday, “The politicization — even weaponization — of the Department did not start with this administration but has accelerated during it.”

“I take issue with the handling of the release of the [Jeffrey] Epstein files; the sweeping immunity protections granted to the President, his family, and their businesses; the statements that have been made to anti-abortion groups; and the repeated targeting of individuals ranging from former administration staff to sitting U.S. Senators,” the senator added.

Murkowski has been a frequent critic of Trump and joined with Democrats voting to convict him in his impeachment trial in February 2021. This would have meant Trump would have been barred from running for president again.

She was joined by Cassidy and Collins as well as then-Republican Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

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