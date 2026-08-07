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Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks during a news conference at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building Wednesday in Washington.
Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks during a news conference at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building Wednesday in Washington. Blanche appears to have secured enough Senate votes to win confirmation to the attorney general job he's been filling since May. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Blanche Appears Poised for AG Confirmation as GOP Senator Announces Support

 By Randy DeSoto  August 7, 2026 at 11:18am
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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche appears in a position to win full Senate confirmation after Republican Bill Cassidy of Louisiana announced his support on Friday.

Cassidy said from the Senate floor, “This is not a referendum on President [Donald] Trump… All considered, I will vote for Mr. Blanche.”

Cassidy commended the acting attorney general for focusing the Department of Justice’s resources on combating violent crime, human and drug trafficking, and fraud in programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

The senator also argued that Blanche had shown “poor judgment” in approving the “anti-weaponization” fund for Americans who’d been politically targeted by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice, but noted that Blanche had since ended the program.

Blanche is a former federal prosecutor who spent over a decade working in the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, rising to a leadership position. He has been acting attorney general since April, when Trump fired former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Do you support Blanche's confirmation?

Cassidy’s decision to back Blanche came despite a Trump-endorsed candidate defeating him in his GOP primary in May.

Politico reported that with Cassidy’s announcement, Blanche appears to have the 50 votes he will need for confirmation, with Vice President J.D. Vance available to break any tie in the chamber.

Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has been absent from the Senate since suffering a medical incident in June, giving the GOP a working 52-to-47 majority.

Previously, GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska came out in opposition to Blanche’s confirmation.

Collins is up for re-election in a left-leaning state, and she cited the anti-weaponization fund, Blanche’s stance on abortion, and the DOJ’s unsuccessful attempt, while Blanche was deputy attorney general, to indict Democratic Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona for their video encouraging members of the military to disobey orders by Trump that they deemed illegal.

Related:
Todd Blanche's Nomination Takes Major Step Forward After Clearing Senate Judiciary Committee Vote

Murkowski said on Friday, “The politicization — even weaponization — of the Department did not start with this administration but has accelerated during it.”

“I take issue with the handling of the release of the [Jeffrey] Epstein files; the sweeping immunity protections granted to the President, his family, and their businesses; the statements that have been made to anti-abortion groups; and the repeated targeting of individuals ranging from former administration staff to sitting U.S. Senators,” the senator added.

Murkowski has been a frequent critic of Trump and joined with Democrats voting to convict him in his impeachment trial in February 2021. This would have meant Trump would have been barred from running for president again.

She was joined by Cassidy and Collins as well as then-Republican Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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