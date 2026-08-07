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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks during a news conference at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building on Aug. 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks during a news conference at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building on Aug. 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Blanche's Attorney General Confirmation Hanging in the Balance After 2nd Republican Announces Opposition

 By Jack Davis  August 7, 2026 at 6:40am
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Trashing President Donald Trump along the way, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Friday she will oppose the nomination of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“The country needs an Attorney General who will check the worst impulses of this administration,” she said, according to NBC News.

“I hope Mr. Blanche is able to achieve that, if confirmed, but I simply do not have confidence that will be the case,” she added.

“The politicization — even weaponization — of the Department did not start with this administration but has accelerated during it,” Murkowski continued, according to The Hill.

“I take issue with the handling of the release of the [Jeffrey] Epstein files; the sweeping immunity protections granted to the President, his family, and their businesses; the statements that have been made to anti-abortion groups; and the repeated targeting of individuals ranging from former administration staff to sitting U.S. Senators,” Murkowski said.

Murkowski also said Blanche’s actions to sink a proposed fund to compensate victims of past politicized Justice Department did not go far enough.

“I am also keenly aware that the Department’s nearly $2-billion dollar slush fund — which likely would have rewarded January 6 protesters — is only off the table because this nomination is pending and the Senate has leverage,” she said. “Once we vote, that will end, and there is no telling what the future holds.”

Will Todd Blanche be confirmed?

Murkowski’s opposition throws the ability of Blanche to win a confirmation vote into doubt.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who is facing a tough re-election fight, has already said she will not support Blanche.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who lost a Republican primary to a Trump-backed opponent, has not indicated where he stands, NBC News noted.

Although Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, the absence of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell means that unless McConnell makes a return, the most votes Republicans can marshal is 52.

Related:
Senate's Late-Night Bid to Pass 'Save America Act' Fails When 4 Republicans Defect

If Cassidy decides to even the political score by opposing Blanche, and McConnell remains absent, the nominee would not be confirmed unless a Democrat breaks ranks.

Trump was criticizing Murkowski even before she announced her opposition to Blanche, NBC News noted.

“Murkowski, I was against. I’m against Murkowski,” he said in a Punchbowl News interview.


“I do more for Alaska than any president in history. No president’s done for Alaska what I’ve done. She’s not good,” he said of the lawmaker, who was among those voting against Trump in his 2021 impeachment trial before the Senate.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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