Did She Blaspheme? Video Shows Dem Senator's Furious Response When Hegseth Brings up Bible at Hearing

Nothing provokes the left like invocations of the Bible as the holy word of God and the truth.

During a hearing held Wednesday by the Senate Armed Services Committee on the Department of Defense budget request for the upcoming fiscal year, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth produced a viral moment with Michigan Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin when the senator was using her allotted time for questioning.

Slotkin asked Hegseth whether he had given an order that the military was allowed to use lethal force against unarmed protestors.

The line of questioning came amid widespread protests and violent rioting across the country in recent weeks in response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids to deport illegal immigrants.

The issue of lethal force came up when Slotkin brought up former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who claimed in his 2022 memoir, “A Sacred Oath,” that while serving under President Donald Trump from June 2019 through November 2020, he refused to use lethal force against protesters despite Trump’s insistence during the 2020 George Floyd riots.

“Have you given the order that they [the military] can use lethal force? I want the answer to be no. Please tell me it’s no,” Slotkin said.

“Have you given the order?” She asked.

“Senator, I’d be careful what you read in books and believing it,” Hegseth told her, referring to Esper’s claims about Trump’s conduct in 2020.

“Except for the Bible,” the secretary added.

Slotkin’s response to Hegseth was a frustrated groans, followed by a disgusted utterance, “Oh, my god!”

Is this a blasphemous reaction from Slotkin?

It’s doubtful whether the senator really cares.

Focus on the real issue when it comes to invocations of Jesus Christ or the Bible in the political arena.

Democrats love religious tolerance, but when the Bible is mentioned as the true word of God, they insist that’s too far.

Whenever the left appropriates Christ’s life for political ends, they label him a socialist and try to invoke his teachings to preach tolerance of degenerate, evil behavior.

Hegseth did not give us a sermon, just a friendly reminder that man — in this case, Esper — is fallible, whereas there is only one indisputable authority.

Perhaps if Hegseth had mentioned the Quran or some other text, the senator’s reaction would have been different.

