Blasphemous California Tech Company Offers Paid Video Calls with AI 'Jesus' Avatar

For AI startup Just Like Me, the Word of God isn’t enough. No, what you need is to talk to an artificial avatar of Jesus.

Or Buddha, for that matter. And it probably won’t end there. All for the low, low price of $1.99 a minute, in the case of Jesus.

According to The Associated Press, the tech company’s blasphemous model is actually being touted by the CEO as “attachment” to a false idol produced by some GPU in the cloud.

“You do feel a little accountable to the AI,” Just Like Me’s Chris Breed said.

“They’re your friend. You’ve made an attachment.”

No, no, you have not. But unsurprisingly, tech has decided to exploit the faithful.

“Like other religious AI tools on the market, it offers words of prayer and encouragement in various languages,” the AP reported

“With the occasional glitch, it remembers previous conversations and speaks through not-quite-synced lips.”

The wire also noted that “[t]he rush to create faith-based generative AI is unsurprising, given the popularity of chatbots for everything from therapy and medical advice to companionship and romance. They range from alleged Hindu gurus and Buddhist priests to AI Jesuses and chatbots akin to OpenAI’s ChatGPT for Catholics.”

As tech outlet Dexerto noted, Just Like Me’s whole operation is based off the fact that it “creates AI versions of certain celebrities, experts and personalities.”

“Users can pay to have ‘video calls’ with AI versions of personalities such as MySpace co-founder Chris DeWolfe, deceased political commentator Charlie Kirk, or fictional characters such as Santa Claus,” the site noted.

And as for digital Jesus? He’s based on Jonathan Roumie’s portrayal of the Savior in “The Chosen,” and was also trained on the King James Bible.

If the $1.99-per-minute model doesn’t do it for you, you can also opt for a $49.99 plan for a 45-minute monthly chat subscription.

Even Dexerto seemed to understand the blasphemous implications of this, posting an image of the infamous “Buddy Jesus” from the movie “Dogma” in the site’s X post about Just Like Me:

Tech company Just Like Me has launched an AI Jesus avatar users can talk to for $1.99 per minute The AI, based on The Chosen actor Jonathan Roumie, can pray with users, speak multiple languages, and remember past conversations pic.twitter.com/MzYal02rF6 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 12, 2026

By the by, just in case you needed any reason to wonder why this is blasphemous, let me train you on the King James Bible, which upfronts why this is evil in the first two commandments:

No. 1: “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.”

No. 2: “Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth. Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the Lord thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me.”

But, I mean, other than that …

Beyond blasphemy, this is also grift. These are people who listened to Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus” and listened to it not as a commentary on how counting purely on earthly comforts is an invariable source of discontentment (“take second-best, put me to the test”), but as a freaking business model.

There are some who say generative AI is prima facie evil; I am not one of these, but I’ll concede that it certainly draws more than its fair share of people who will not just countenance evil but embrace it as a mode of being. Everyone who believes in and implements the mission of Just Like Me falls under that aegis. If there was a stronger word than blasphemy, rest assured, these cretins would deserve it.

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