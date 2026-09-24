Blasphemy: Another of Talarico's So-Called Pastors Says Jesus Didn't Die for Her Sins, Virgin Birth Is Pagan Myth

Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico has made his Christian faith a major component of his public profile ahead of his showdown this November with his Republican opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The intent is obvious — God-fearing people will surely find some common ground with Talarico, right?

Listening to his pastor, no Christian would ever endorse these statements. If they did, they are not actually a Christian.

Daily Wire reporter Jacob Wheeler posted footage to social media platform X on Wednesday from a conversation he had with Rev. Babs Miller of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas.

Wheeler asked in reference to Jesus’ birth to the Virgin Mary, “Do we really believe that, like, a virgin gave birth to a baby?” Miller gave him a blunt, “No.”

She encouraged Wheeler to “take what you want and leave the rest.”

She commented, “Mary and the virgin birth comes out of the pagan belief that the gods came down and impregnated people.”

Is it possible to be a Christian without believe that Jesus died to pay the price for our sins? Yes No

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EXCLUSIVE: James Talarico’s Pastor Says Jesus Didn’t Die For Sins, Slanders Virgin Mary “We have no way of knowing if Jesus really existed,” Rev. Babs Miller of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church says in NEW undercover video obtained by @realDailyWire. pic.twitter.com/spK4TWS4XT — Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) September 23, 2026

Just wait, because it gets worse.

“We have no way of knowing if Jesus really existed, any more than we have of knowing that the original Buddha ever existed.”

This is not just theologically wrong. It is historically wrong.

Jewish historian Flavius Josephus wrote about Jesus. Roman historian Tacitus wrote about Jesus.

Jews and Muslims acknowledge His existence despite rejecting Him as the Son of God.

Regarding Jesus’ teachings, she said, “It could have all been made up for all I know.”

She went further in a manner totally antithetical to any Christian belief, “Jesus was put on that cross not to save us. He was put on that cross because Rome hated Him,” she continued, adding, “He didn’t die to save our sins.”

How is this woman in any prominent position in an establishment that calls itself Christian? She is a rambling mess of incoherent, blasphemous nonsense.

The “church” she and Talarico attend is not a church at all. It is an indoctrination camp wearing Christianity as a costume.

They espouse the tenets of “Progressive Christianity,” which includes trying to “seek community that is inclusive of all people, honoring differences in theological perspective, age, race, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, class, or ability,” and wanting to “embrace the insights of contemporary science and strive to protect the Earth and ensure its integrity and sustainability.”

If you needed further evidence, the church has a page dedicated to “inclusive language” where they reject God the Father.

These people have gone off the deep end.

This is Talarico’s church. This is his faith.

If it was not, why would he be a part of this community?

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