After Blasting Trump's Middle East Policy, Biden Takes Credit for Beating ISIS

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday took credit for helping defeat the Islamic State group, just minutes after attacking President Donald Trump’s Middle East policy.

“We have lost our standing in [the Middle East],” Biden said at Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Des Moines, Iowa, taking a clear shot at Trump in the process.

“We have lost the support of our allies.”

Fmr. Vice President Joe Biden on the latest US-Iran tensions and America’s standing in the world: “We’re now isolated… We have lost our standing in [the Middle East]. We have lost the support of our allies.” #DemDebate https://t.co/cgcZyOcJkm pic.twitter.com/oi5FZt42nX — CNN (@CNN) January 15, 2020

Just minutes later, Biden was taking credit for defeating the Islamic State terror group during his time as vice president.

“I was part of the coalition that put together 68 countries to deal with stateless terror as well as failed states,” he said. “Not us alone, 68 other countries.

“That’s how we were able to defeat and end the caliphate for ISIS. They’ll come back if we do not deal with them and we do not have someone who can bring together the rest of the world to go with us.”

Watch: Joe Biden blatantly lies & attempts to take credit for ending the ISIS caliphate pic.twitter.com/sENoKjzzpD — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) January 15, 2020

It’s more than a stretch to say that Biden was responsible for the Islamic State group’s demise.

For one thing, it was under the Obama administration that the terror organization rose to power, despite former President Barack Obama claiming in January 2014 that the Islamic State group was the “JV team.”

While a U.S.-led coalition did succeed under Obama in taking back some territory that the Islamic State group had seized, the organization still held considerable parts of both Iraq and Syria, ABC News reported in 2016.

As the Republican National Committees’s Elizabeth Harrington noted on Twitter, “Obama-Biden left the caliphate the size of Sri Lanka.”

Joe Biden just claimed the ISIS caliphate was defeated under Obama-Biden WRONG Obama-Biden left the caliphate the size of Sri Lanka@realDonaldTrump changed the rules of engagement and defeated ISIS! pic.twitter.com/AQZg8WdkRz — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 15, 2020

And don’t forget the multiple Islamic State group-inspired terror attacks that took place around the world during the Obama-Biden administration, including the infamous 2015 Paris attacks.

While the Islamic State group grew to the height of its power under Obama and Biden, it was almost completely defeated under Trump.

“We defeated and took over 100 percent of the ISIS caliphate,” Trump said in October, according to RealClearPolitics. “Everybody said that was going to be an impossible thing to do. I did it, and I did it quickly because we have a great military now.”

After defeating 100% of the ISIS Caliphate, I largely moved our troops out of Syria. Let Syria and Assad protect the Kurds and fight Turkey for their own land. I said to my Generals, why should we be fighting for Syria…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

Later in October, Trump announced that U.S. forces had killed Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The threat posed by the Islamic State group is significantly less than what it was in 2014.

Joe Biden wants to take all the credit for this phenomenon.

But he’s wrong.

