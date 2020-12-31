Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff accused Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of campaigning with a member of the Ku Klux Klan — a claim based on a picture Loeffler’s campaign says she unwittingly took with a white supremacist.

“Kelly Loeffler campaigned with a klansman,” Ossoff tweeted Wednesday evening, less than a week before the runoff elections that will determine which party controls the Senate.

His comment, which went viral on Twitter, apparently refers to a photo of the senator with Chester Doles, a white supremacist and neo-Nazi, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

FOX News walked up rolling live, and I appreciated the free air time! Also, Kelly Loeffler campaigned with a klansman. pic.twitter.com/ZlmO0xoFvr — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 31, 2020

TRENDING: Health Care Workers Now Refusing COVID Vaccine

“Kelly had no idea who that was, and if she had she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for,” Loeffler campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said of the photograph.

Lawson told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Twitter should have flagged Ossoff’s tweet and taken it down since it’s “a blatant lie.”

“It’s not surprising coming from a pathological liar like Jon Ossoff whose parents still pay his rent,” Lawson said.

Ossoff’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the DCNF.

Doles went to prison in 1993 for beating a black Maryland man, the AJC reported. He also was sentenced to prison for weapons violations.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.