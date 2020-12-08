ABC and “Good Morning America” were called out for their blatant pro-Democrat bias by inviting actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus to stump for Georgia Democrats on the program last week.

If more evidence was needed that the Disney-owned network operates as an arm for the DNC, the anchors on GMA Friday allowed the former “Seinfeld” actress to push a leftist nonprofit group that is seeking to unseat Georgia GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Louis-Dreyfus joined the show to promote what was an upcoming table reading from an old episode of her former HBO show “Veep,” which she said would be a fundraiser on behalf of a group called America Votes.

The actress said she would be joined in the reading by other wealthy Hollywood leftists, who would ask for money to subtly turn Georgia blue, and give the Senate away to the Democratic agenda.

Wasn’t Hollywood just boycotting the Peach State not too long ago?

What the former “Seinfeld” star didn’t tell viewers is that her favored group exists to “advance progressive causes,” according to the America Votes website.

Additionally, the hosts didn’t ask and the actress didn’t tell viewers that they’d be contributing to a leftist group that is helping Democrats as they attempt to take away the GOP Senate majority and potentially give the country’s radical leftists total control of the government.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos, the network’s chief political correspondent, actually smiled as he encouraged viewers to go to the America Votes website, while Louis-Dreyfus laughed as she took a potshot at the president.

While the GMA segment might have gone over well with the network’s liberal viewers, former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer and GOP rapid response director Steve Guest both refused to let the blatant bias slide.

“@ABC @GMA just did a segment with Julia Louis-Dreyfus to promote a special episode of VEEP that benefits a far left progressive group trying to elect the Democrats in #GASenate,” Spicer tweeted.

.@ABC @GMA just did a segment with Julia Louis-Dreyfus to promote a special episode of VEEP that benefits a far left progressive group trying to elect the Democrats in #GASenate – they even have the website to donate Here’s how Wikipedia describes the group GMA promoted pic.twitter.com/hUPel30ywd — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 4, 2020

Guest shared Spicer’s post and had a few words of his own for ABC and Stephanopoulos.

“WATCH: Egregious media bias in action: ABC’s George Stephanopoulos has Julia Louis-Dreyfus on #GMA to promote a VEEP table read to benefit a progressive group trying to elect Democrats in Georgia,” Guest wrote.

“Stephanopoulos even encourages viewers to get tickets.”

WATCH: Egregious media bias in action: ABC’s George Stephanopoulos has Julia Louis-Dreyfus on #GMA to promote a VEEP table read to benefit a progressive group trying to elect Democrats in Georgia. Stephanopoulos even encourages viewers to get tickets.https://t.co/W4XCSc7IUE pic.twitter.com/wO2c9Iff0Z — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 4, 2020

Stephanopoulos of course spent nearly four years working in the Clinton White House before joining the network.

He joined ABC News in the 1990s, and has since used his platform to stump for Democrats while portraying himself as a journalist.

The anti-Trump bias at ABC runs so deep that it now apparently dictates every aspect of the network’s programming, to the point that even Stephanopoulos’ fellow GMA anchors don’t see an issue with allowing high-profile guests to stump for Democrats unchecked.

ABC apparently didn’t do any research on the group America Votes, either.

That, or they did, and they simply didn’t care what they found.

America Votes is actually under investigation in Georgia over allegedly helping to flood the state’s mailboxes with ballot applications that could arguably contribute to fraud.

“America Votes sent absentee ballot applications to people at addresses where they haven’t lived in more than 25 years,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the Associated Press in November.

ABC attempted to slip one past viewers by giving a platform to Hollywood’s leftist activists, and it assisted one of them in helping to portray a radical voting group under investigation as a benign get-out-the-vote operation.

While not unexpected, the event is yet more evidence that the establishment media is fighting in the trenches alongside Democrats.

Perhaps Georgians can fight back next month by going to the polls and voting to send both Loeffler and Perdue back to Washington for another term.

