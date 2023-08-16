Share
'Blind Side' Son on Accusations from Ex-NFL Star Michael Oher: 'I Get It, Why He's Mad'

 By Richard Moorhead  August 16, 2023 at 7:36am
A member of the Tuohy family is speaking out about the family’s relationship with former NFL player Michael Oher.

Oher, whose relationship with the Tennessee family was depicted in “The Blind Side” book and movie, is suing the family for obtaining a conservatorship over him as a young adult, according to the New York Post.

In legal filings, Oher contends that the family made millions of dollars off of his personal story, all the while being falsely depicted as his adoptive parents rather than his conservators.

The story depicts Oher as a ward of the wealthy Tuohy family. The University of Mississippi boosters ensured Oher played football for the school.

Sean Tuohy Jr. addressed Oher’s side of the story in an interview with Barstool Sports on Monday.

The family member appeared sympathetic to Oher’s arguments.

“I get it why he’s mad. I completely understand,” the younger Tuohy said of the scenario.

“It stinks that it’ll play out on a very public stage.”

“I think there was 16 years of… people that took positive things from the movie, now there’s 16 years of people that think negative of it.”

A lawyer for the Tuohy family has accused Oher’s attorney of a $15 million “shakedown” before suing to end the family’s conservatorship and account for profits they made off of the Blind Side book and movie, according to the New York Post.

“Over the years, the Tuohys have given Mr. Oher an equal cut of every penny received from ‘The Blind Side,’” Marty Singer said of the family.

“Even recently, when Mr. Oher started to threaten them about what he would do unless they paid him an eight-figure windfall, and, as part of that shakedown effort refused to cash the small profit checks from the Tuohys, they still deposited Mr. Oher’s equal share into a trust account they set up for his son.”

Sean Tuohy claims that the family placed Oher under a conservatorship to facilitate his college football career and ensure his access to health insurance, according to the New York Post.

Oher has rejected his depiction as an illiterate and troubled child in “The Blind Side,” arguing that the false portrayal negatively impacted his eight-year NFL career.

Oher asserts that he didn’t realize the Tuohys hadn’t legally adopted him until recently in his legal filings, according to Axios.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation