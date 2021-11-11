Share
News

BLM Activists Once Again Show Violent Tendencies, Promising 'Bloodshed' if NYC Brings Back Anti-Crime Units

 By Ailan Evans  November 11, 2021 at 8:02am
Share

Prominent leaders of a Black Lives Matter group in New York City promised violence if Mayor-elect Eric Adams brought back the city’s anti-crime units.

“If he thinks that they’re going to go back to the old ways of policing, then we are going to take to the streets again,” Hawk Newsome, who co-founded Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, told the New York Daily News.

“There will be riots, there will be fire and there will be bloodshed because we believe in defending our people,” Newsome promised.

The anti-crime unit was a division of the New York Police Department that used plainclothes officers to investigate and respond to violent crime, according to The New York Times.

The unit was shut down in June 2020 following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Trending:
Judge Makes Huge Announcement in Rittenhouse Trial: The Jury Members Were Filmed

Adams, a former NYPD officer, said he planned to bring the unit back in an interview with The City.

“We should not throw out the baby with the bathwater. Having a good Anti-Crime team will continue to take guns off the streets,” Adams said.

“We can do it right, we’ll get it right, and we’ll make sure our city is safe.”

On Adams’ campaign website, his safety plan for New York City proposes “reinventing” the anti-crime unit to focus more on gun violence.

Is BLM a radical organization?

However, activists said bringing back the unit is unacceptable and promised violence should it return.

“We will shut the city down. We will shut down City Hall, and we will give him hell and make it a nightmare,” Chivona Newsome, Hawk Newsome’s sister and a co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, told the Daily News.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network has stated that the Newsomes and their local organization are not affiliated with it.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ailan Evans
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Politicians Labeling Rittenhouse a 'White Supremacist Terrorist,' Says He Wanted to 'Protect People'
John Kerry Confronted About China Using Slave Labor to Produce Solar Panels, Claims That Isn't His 'Lane'
BLM Activists Once Again Show Violent Tendencies, Promising 'Bloodshed' if NYC Brings Back Anti-Crime Units
After US Brought Over 1,000 Afghan Children to the Country, The Biden Admin Has Yet to Figure Out How to Reunite Them with Their Parents
Nursing Homes Struggling Under Labor Shortages, Reportedly the Worst Shortage Among Health Care Providers
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.