No organization dominated 2020 discourse more than Black Lives Matter.

The group and its neo-Marxist, social justice agenda went from relative obscurity to becoming the center of America’s cultural conversation.

For a time, this catapult into the mainstream was positive for Black Lives Matter. The movement became highly favorable among Americans, reaching a net support of 24 percent shortly following the death of George Floyd.

In the months that followed, however, Americans became disillusioned with the movement.

Net support has cratered to a staggeringly low 2 percent — a 92 percent drop.

BLM approval hasn’t been this low since August of 2018, meaning virtually all of the gains made by the movement during 2020 have been erased.

Net Support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement has hit a near three year low. All of the gains the movement made in 2020 have been erased. pic.twitter.com/WRGQdXCqm0 — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) August 10, 2021

This severe drop in approval was shown in an online survey performed by Civiqs, asking registered voters, “Do you support or oppose the Black Lives Matter movement?” As of Wednesday, the poll has garnered 238,941 responses over the span of three years.

The dramatic decrease can be largely attributed to a precipitous drop in support from independent voters.

While support from Democrats and opposition from Republicans has remained fairly constant over the last several years, net support for BLM from independent voters has plummeted from 25 percent at its peak in June 2020 to -8 percent now.

Originally founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin case, Black Lives Matter became nationally recognized after the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown.

The racial justice movement pushed many of the most prevalent falsehoods regarding the Brown case, such as the notion that Brown was shot in the back while he held up his hands in the air (the “hands up, don’t shoot” narrative).

In reality, then-President Barack Obama’s Department of Justice found that officer Darren Wilson’s shooting was justified. A DOJ report revealed that Brown, after robbing a market store, assaulted Wilson and attempted to grab his gun.

Later, at the time he was shot, Brown was charging straight at Wilson, posing a threat to his life, the report found.

Despite these findings, a large portion of the general public fell for BLM’s “hands up, don’t shoot” lies.

From there, support for the movement slowly trended upward, eventually seeing a huge spike following the shooting of Breonna Taylor. In this case, the public, yet again, fell for BLM’s lies.

Taylor was a 26-year-old black woman shot and killed by police on March 13, 2020. Left-wing activists claimed that officers had barged into Taylor’s apartment unannounced before shooting her in her sleep, but according to the Kentucky attorney general, officers announced themselves before entering, Taylor was not asleep and, in fact, Taylor’s boyfriend was the first to open fire, prompting officers to defend themselves.

Net support for BLM then hit its peak — 24 percent — following the death of George Floyd.

Shortly thereafter, however, that support began to plummet.

This was likely thanks to the BLM-inspired riots that devastated cities across America for months on end.

Roughly 95 percent of 2020’s racial justice riots were “linked to Black Lives Matter activism” and as many as 88 percent of those riots involved Black Lives Matter activists, according to The Federalist.

That downward trend in support never stopped.

As time moved on through 2020 and 2021, there were a number of additional police shootings (Jacob Blake, Ma’Khia Bryant and Daunte Wright, among others) that BLM lied about, in much the same way the organization lied about the Brown and Taylor cases.

Unfortunately for BLM, Americans aren’t buying those lies anymore.

Though such shootings once guaranteed a surge in support for BLM, now such instances can be more closely associated with a drop in support.

Americans have woken up to the truth.

And the truth is that BLM will spread whatever lies it needs to in order to further its Marxist, critical race theory-inspired agenda.

