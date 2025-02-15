BLM Attorney Who Shot Disabled Vet in Head Gets Sweetheart Deal, Already Out of Prison

After serving only three years in prison for shooting a disabled veteran at a Black Lives Matter rally, James Edward Marshall is out of prison.

An internet sleuth posted court records revealing that Marshall was moved to a community corrections facility, more commonly known as a halfway house.

Marshall, an attorney, was originally sentenced to 11 years in December 2021, according to The Conejos County Citizen in Colorado.

🚨 ALERT 🚨 I just discovered that James Marshall, a BLM activist who shot a driver in the head during the George Floyd Riots, has been released from prison after only serving roughly 3 years Can someone in the Trump administration please look into federal charges against him? pic.twitter.com/IMzaXJgKNN — Mystery Grove Movie List Co. (@MysteryGrove) February 12, 2025

The story began in June 2020 at a social justice rally in Alamosa, Colorado, according to KUSA-TV in Colorado.

Marshall and his wife were activists attending the rally and had — along with other protesters — blocked an intersection along the main street.

Security footage showed the moment that veteran Danny Pruitt stopped at the intersection before inching forward to slowly pass through the crowd.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find offensive.

Marshall is then seen removing a pistol from his waistband, and he later admitted to shooting Pruitt through the back window of the truck, KUSA reported.

He claimed he shot Pruitt in self-defense because he was afraid for his wife, who he said was hit by the truck.

But an officer reviewing the footage said he didn’t see the truck make contact with Marshall’s wife.

Pruitt survived the shooting but suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to the Citizen.

He reportedly entered a 17-day induced coma and had to relearn how to shower and perform other basic tasks like brushing his teeth.

The bullet is still in his brain and has permanently damaged his short-term memory, attention span, emotional control, and other basic functions, according to the news outlet.

Marshall initially faced the following charges for his crimes:

Criminal attempt to commit 2nd-degree murder

1st-degree assault

Reckless endangerment

Felony menacing

Criminal mischief

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Prohibited use of weapons

But in a special plea deal with Alamosa District Attorney Alonzo Payne, who is linked to George Soros, Marshall ultimately faced a single charge: tampering with a deceased human body.

Although a third-degree felony, the charge isn’t a crime of violence, does not indicate that a deadly weapon was used in the crime, and in this instance required a “waiver of factual basis,” according to the Citizen.

Matthew Beresky, an attorney with Rocky Mountain Victim Rights Center representing Pruitt, issued a statement condemning the plea deal.

Beresky said it “offends the very concept of justice and does not reflect the nature of the crime or its effect,” also saying that “allowing James Marshall to plead guilty to abuse of a corpse disregards the fact that Mr. Pruitt is a living human being.”

The plea agreement did eventually lead to DA Payne’s disbarment in 2022, according to the Post Millennial.

It was found that Payne had violated Colorado’s Victim Rights Act.

