BLM Co-Founder Buys Million-Dollar Home in Neighborhood with Black Population of Less Than 2%

Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, poses for a portrait Jan. 27, 2019, to promote a film during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.Taylor Jewell - Invision / APPatrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, recently purchased a $1.4 million property in Topanga Canyon, California. (Taylor Jewell - Invision / AP)

By Samantha Chang
Published April 9, 2021 at 2:32pm
The co-founder of the polarizing Black Lives Matter movement is under fire for buying a $1.4 million home in a posh California neighborhood that’s 88 percent white.

It’s an interesting decision for Patrisse Cullors, a self-professed Marxist and race-baiting activist who has paid lip service to promoting black pride.

According to Dirt.com, the home is located in Topanga Canyon, an idyllic rustic neighborhood about 48 minutes outside of Los Angeles and less than 30 minutes from tony Malibu.

Cullors’ new home has three bedrooms and two baths and sits on one-quarter of an acre. The property also has a separate one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house.

But what is most interesting is that the BLM co-founder chose to live in Topanga, where less than 2 percent of the population is black.

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock, who’s himself black, sarcastically called out Cullors for her blatant hypocrisy.

“Black Lives Matter founder buys $1.4 million home in Topanga, which has a black population of 1.4%. She’s with her people!” he tweeted Friday.

Whitlock pointed out that Cullors could have lived anywhere, and in fact, she could’ve made an important political statement if she had chosen to live in a predominantly black neighborhood. But she didn’t.

And that says something about whether she truly believes that “black lives matter.”

“She had a lot of options on where to live. She chose one of the whitest places in California,” Whitlock said.

“She’ll have her pick of white cops and white people to complain about. That’s a choice, bro.”

Others on Twitter also pointed out the hypocrisy.

This backlash is reminiscent of when former President Barack Obama — who perfected the art of sowing racial division — purchased an $11.8 million mansion on a sprawling 29-acre property on Martha’s Vineyard, which is only 3 percent black.

Some on social media said Cullors exploited the Black Lives Matter movement to enrich herself.

Black Lives Matter said it raked in a staggering $90 million in donations last year.

However, there’s mounting criticism that the movement — which fomented riots across the United States — has not shared its massive haul with the black community.

Last month, the father of Michael Brown — whose 2014 shooting by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, was the catalyst for the 2016 BLM riots — demanded that the group fork over $20 million to him.

Similarly, BLM chapters nationwide have demanded more transparency from the centralized umbrella organization for the group.

In a December 2020 statement, the local chapters said: “Since the establishment of [Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation], our chapters have consistently raised concerns about financial transparency, decision making, and accountability … we believe public accountability has become necessary.”

The local chapters also said the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation appointed Cullors as its executive director against their wishes and without their knowledge, rendering her leadership illegitimate.

Is BLM a legitimate civil rights organization?

“We, the undersigned chapters, believe that all of these events occurred without democracy, and assert that it was without the knowledge of the majority of Black Lives Matters chapters across the country and world,” the statement read.

“Patrisse Cullors … became Executive Director against the will of most chapters and without their knowledge.”

Considering how much havoc BLM wreaked nationwide over the past few months, you can only imagine how ugly the group’s in-fighting will get.

Conservatives, grab your popcorn.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
