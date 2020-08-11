SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

BLM Holds Pro-Looting Rally in Chicago: 'That Is Reparations'

×
By Erin Coates
Published August 11, 2020 at 8:29am
P Share Print

Members of Black Lives Matter Chicago held a solidarity rally Monday night in support of the 100 individuals who were arrested for looting and other crimes, with one organizer calling the looting “reparations.”

“I don’t care if somebody decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike, because that makes sure that that person eats. That makes sure that that person has clothes,” Black Lives Matter organizer Ariel Atkins said.

“That is reparations. Anything they want to take, take it because these businesses have insurance.”

The rally was held outside the South Loop police station where many of the 100 people who were arrested during a night of unrest for a variety of offenses, including looting, were being held, WMAQ-TV reported.

TRENDING: Biden Gets Ultimatum from Prominent Black Leaders: Pick a Black Woman VP or Lose

Police Superintendent David Brown said the looting began after police exchanged gunfire Sunday with a 20-year-old man who now faces attempted murder charges.

“This person fired shots at our officers,” Brown said. “Officers returned fire and struck the individual.”

Black Lives Matter organizers criticized the officers for not wearing body cameras, saying that there are still issues within the Chicago Police Department.

“Even though the [Department of Justice] said with the consent decree that they are no longer allowed to chase people, they decided that they were going to chase and shoot this young man multiple times,” Atkins said.

Do you think looting should be considered "reparations"?

Chicago police were setting up barriers and raising bridges in the downtown area to try and prevent more looting in the Central Business District.

Many people have criticized the looting, with Brown calling the violence “an incident of pure criminality,” according to CNN.

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the looting “deeply painful” and said the violence was not an instance of people exercising their right to peaceably assemble.

“You have no right to take and destroy the property of others,” she said.

“We will not let our city be taken over by criminals and vigilantes, no matter who they are and what they’re doing.”

RELATED: Police Chief Resigns After Being Investigated for Criticizing BLM on Facebook

Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. tweeted, “This act of pillaging, robbing & looting in Chicago was humiliating, embarrassing &morally wrong.

“It must not be associated with our quest for social justice and equality,” he wrote, adding, “#DrKing, #MedgarEvers & #JohnLewis, our martyrs, cry together in shame.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Pro-Police Groups Sue NYC Mayor de Blasio
Chief Out After Seattle Slashes Police Budget, Setting Up Mass Layoffs and Reduced Salaries
BLM Holds Pro-Looting Rally in Chicago: 'That Is Reparations'
USDA Identifies Mysterious Chinese Seeds Sent to Americans Who Didn't Buy Them
Florida Nurse Believed To Have Died of COVID Actually Died of Kidney Infection
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×