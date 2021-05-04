Like a child throwing a temper tantrum, Black Lives Matter has once again updated its list of demands to the United States of America.

As the organization seemingly tears itself apart over its leaders’ antithetical stunts, it’s somehow still deadset on tearing down former President Donald Trump and the Republicans in Congress who joined him in questioning the integrity of the November election.

Among other things on the list of demands on its website, BLM declared that Trump must be banned from ever holding political office again and permanently banned from social media.

The first demand, titled “Convict and ban Trump from future political office,” sets the stage for an insanely radical list.

“We are joining Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Cori Bush, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and others who are demanding Trump be immediately convicted in the United States Senate,” it reads. “Trump must also be banned from holding elected office in the future.”

The organization then calls on readers to call their representatives and “demand they support” Trump’s conviction.

From the onset, BLM’s confidence is made apparent, and it is infuriating.

This is the same organization that threatens to destroy the nuclear family, the free market and many other Judeo-Christian values upon which the United States was founded, and whose supporters have caused violence and destruction in cities across the country.

Now it demands that the government bend to its will? Who do these people think they are?

The second demand is equally ridiculous: “Expel Republican members of Congress who attempted to overturn the election and incited a white supremacist attack.”

Yes, BLM wants to expel a majority of the Republican House and eight U.S. senators.

“More than half the Republican representatives and multiple senators stoked Trump’s conspiracy theories and encouraged the white supremacists to take action to overturn the election,” the demand reads. “We are supporting Rep. Cori Bush’s resolution to expel them from Congress for their dangerous and traitorous actions.

“We also support steps to bar them from seeking another office.”

The resolution in question was announced in a January news release from the office of Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, alleging that more than 150 Republicans attempted to “steal this election and invalidate the votes of millions of people, especially Black, brown, and Indigenous voters.”

The resolution called on the House Committee on Ethics to “investigate and issue a report” on whether the actions of said Republicans “violated their oath of office to uphold the Constitution or the Rules of the House of Representatives” and said they should face punishments including and up to expulsion from office.

So, because Bush, the newest member of the “squad” of leftist representatives, doesn’t like what these Republicans said and did, they should essentially be removed from government life for the rest of time.

Whatever one may believe about the integrity of the 2020 election, it ought to be clear that elected officials shouldn’t face punishment for their viewpoints.

BLM next called for a “full investigation into the ties between white supremacy and the Capitol Police, law enforcement, and the military,” claiming, “We know that police departments have been a safe haven for white supremacists to hide malintent behind a badge, because the badge was created for that purpose.”

The organization also said it supports New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s “COUP Act,” which aims to “establish a national commission to investigate the seditious attack on the United States Capitol and Congress on January 6, 2021, address the systemic failures in the United States Capitol security and intelligence apparatus to accurately assess outside threats, and study and propose recommendations to realign the mission of the United States Capitol Police.”

Of course, BLM’s statements are supported by thin air. It uses anecdotes to prove its points until there are no anecdotes to be falsely misconstrued, at which point the only way forward is to lie.

The fourth demand, quite simply, demands that Trump is “banned from all digital media platforms” — despite his presence already being severely limited by Big Tech.

BLM claimed that the former president “has always used his digital media platforms recklessly and irresponsibly to spread lies and disinformation. Now it is clearer than ever that his digital media is also used to incite violence and promote its continuation.

“He must be stopped from encouraging his mob and further endangering our communities, even after inauguration.”

Reminiscent of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s imprisonment of Alexei Navalny, Black Lives Matter literally aims to silence one of its chief opponents by permanently removing his main path of communication.

A classic piece of “racial justice” rhetoric returns in the fifth point, as BLM demands to “defund the police.”

The demand reads, “The police that met our BLM protestors this summer with assault rifles, teargas, and military-grade protective gear were the same police that, on Wednesday, met white supremacists with patience and the benefit of the doubt, going so far as to pose for selfies with rioters.”

This is simply not true.

The “protestors” BLM speaks of here were, in fact, rioters, intent on attacking people and destroying property. Meanwhile, the supposedly “white supremacist” Trump supporters who breached the Capitol in January were met with teargas and flashbangs, and one of them was shot dead by police.

Black Lives Matter refuses to acknowledge the facts of the situation, most likely because they harm its narrative.

Despite its tyrannical demands thus far, though, BLM is opposed to legislation from Democrats with the stated goal of fighting domestic terrorism.

With its sixth demand, titled “Don’t let the coup be used as an excuse to crack down on our movement,” the organization vilifies the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021, which aims to “strengthen the federal government’s efforts to prevent, report on, respond to, and investigate acts of domestic terrorism” and combat the threat of “white supremacy,” according to Illinois Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider.

According to BLM, such laws are “used to target Black and brown communities for heightened surveillance.”

“Republicans are already busy trying to create an equivalence between the mob on January 6th and our Freedom Summer,” it says. “We don’t need new domestic terror laws, facial recognition, or any other new police power for the state.

“Our government should protect righteous protest and stay focused on the real issue: rooting out white supremacy. There are enough laws, resources, and intelligence, but they were not used to stop the coup. Our elected officials must uncover why.”

The final demand might be the worst of them all.

Titled “Pass the BREATHE Act,” BLM begins by claiming that the police force was “born out of slave patrols.” Of course, this simply isn’t true.

As columnist Jonah Goldberg wrote in 2020, “Policing — enforcing the law, preventing crime, apprehending criminals — has a very long tradition of existence.”

He explained that policing can be traced back to Augustus Caesar’s “cohortes urbanae” of Rome and King Henry II’s “proclamation of the Assize of Arms” in the 12th century.

In other words, policing was born out of a societal need to prevent crime and destruction, not out of a need to catch runaway slaves and return them to their owners.

The rest of the demand goes on to claim that the current system — obviously built on white supremacy, according to BLM — cannot be reformed. Instead, there must be a “new, radical approach to public safety and community investment.”

BLM, for all its faux outrage and baseless claims about intrinsic white supremacy in men and women who risk their lives daily for the protection of minorities, has inspiring confidence. Mere months after the organization’s supporters caused destruction across the country and upended countless lives, it is demanding the same country play legislative “Simon Says.”

Thankfully, these demands will most likely be thrown out as too radical, at least for now. However, it’s important that BLM and similar organizations are monitored, as more and more radical leftists demand change and will seemingly stop at nothing to attain it.

