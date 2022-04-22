Black Lives Matter continues to prove that it’s a toxic, divisive grift whose primary goal is to panhandle for cash by stoking racial unrest.

In the latest salvo, Hawk Newsome — the co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York — slammed New York Mayor Eric Adams as a “coon” and a “white man in blackface” because the Democrat torpedoed the group’s hypocritical silence concerning black-on-black murders.

Newsome made the remarks to Fox News on Thursday in response to an interview the mayor did with NY1 News last week.

“If black lives matter,” Adams said, “then the thousands of people I saw on the street when [George] Floyd was murdered should be on the street right now stating that the lives of these black children that are dying every night matter.

“We can’t be hypocrites.”

“If Black lives matter then the thousands of people I saw in the street when George Floyd was murdered should be on the street right now stating that the lives of these black children that are dying every night matters.” Powerful words by NYC Mayor Eric Adams. pic.twitter.com/dH2c3t5y4F — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) April 19, 2022

The former New York Police Department captain said BLM activists get outraged when a black man is shot during a police encounter but cavalierly ignore the epidemic of black-on-black crime.

“Here is my question that I put out to the city: I thought black lives mattered. Where are all those who stated ‘Black Lives Matter’?” Adams said as he discussed the spate of shooting deaths in New York. “Then go do an analysis of who was killed or shot last night.”

He continued: “I was up all night speaking to my commanders in the Bronx and Brooklyn. The victims were black. Many of the shooters were black. …

“Why are 16-, 17- and 18-year-olds out in our streets armed with guns, 12, 1 o’clock at night? When are we doing to start asking these serious questions?”

Newsome torched Adams, claiming the mayor is pushing “Republican talking points” because he dared to ask why BLM activists ignore the horrifying epidemic of black-on-black murders.

“This mayor who’s a Democrat but he spews conservative and Republican talking points,” he said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “At the end of the day, we have a name for someone like this. And this is someone we’d call a coon, right?”

BLM NY co-founder Hawk Newsome goes off on NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) for criticizing BLM for not protesting against gun violence, calling Adams a coon, living on FOX, and using Republican talking points. He added Democrats want to keep us handicapped, crippled and on welfare pic.twitter.com/GMFcYQrr4j — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) April 21, 2022

This ugly tirade would get most people fired, but for a BLM activist, it’s just part of a normal day.

Newsome continued his obnoxious rant, calling Adams “a white man in blackface, and a very conservative-minded white man at that.”

He blamed the mayor for the crime wave roiling New York while ignoring that it is a direct consequence of BLM’s “defund the police” hysteria.

“He has 10 victims in one night,” Newsome said. “The night before he had 16 shooting victims on the train, and they say, ‘What are you going to do about policing?’ and he says, ‘What about BLM’? Is America not smart enough to see him deflecting?”







Newsome’s ignorant, racist attack on a fellow black man who’s trying to address black-on-black crime spotlights the warped toxicity that has infested today’s left.

