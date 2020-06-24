Is this the face of protest, America?

The area around the White House has become the locus of protest attention for the moment. Protesters in Lafayette Square tried to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson, albeit unsuccessfully. (Apparently, the experts who tore down the statues of Ulysses S. Grant, Francis Scott Key and Saint Junipero Serra in San Francisco over the weekend were unavailable for the job.)

Near the White House, a portion of 16th St. has been designated “Black Lives Matter Plaza” by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

So, all in all, things are going well, at least from a leftist viewpoint. Police are obviously involved, and most of the media coverage has centered on the fact they’ve resorted to chemical agents on the protesters when the crowd refused to clear an area.

NEW — Law enforcement apparently using PEPPER SPRAY on multiple protesters — medics helping people ALL around the White House protest zone #BlackLivesMatter @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/FH75EbtZB6 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) June 23, 2020

What you don’t see in the media, however, is scenes of the protesters when they’re not necessarily at their best. This is a crucial omission; we hear “peaceful protesters” and we form an image in our head: modern flower children of the millennial generation, carrying a banner saying “Black Lives Matter” and singing some modern variation on “We Shall Overcome.”

Quite frankly, if this were the case, it would be lovely. However, what you often get is individuals like this shirtless gentleman, who tells police that he’s peacefully protesting. He also tells police a lot of other things.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

A protester got pushed to the ground by D.C. Police after putting his hands on an officer, according to an eyewitness. The protester got in the officer’s face and ranted at him. pic.twitter.com/ycbrAue1w8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

Before the events in the video posted Monday by Julio Rosas of Townhall transpired, the protester had allegedly been pushed to the ground after putting his hands on police — which is very rarely a good idea.

So, what we have is a white man telling a black cop this: “Your child’s gonna tell you you’re a piece of s—! Your mom’s gonna tell you you’re a piece of s—! You’re a piece of s—! You’re a piece of s—!”

Black Lives Matter! Just not if they’re in a uniform, then they can be subjected to all kinds of verbal contumely and called “part of the f—ing problem.”

At one point during this cringeworthy display, the man actually uses the worst racial slur there is, telling a white cop to “tell this b—- a– n—- to stop putting his hands on people.” He is, indeed, referring to the black cop.

That this video didn’t get more play is surprising, inasmuch as it shows a police officer of color being harangued by a white man. In any other context, we’d note the white privilege. He’s a protester, however, so we let it slide.

I’d argue, as you probably would, this doesn’t count as “peaceful protest.” Neither does this, also from Rosas Monday night:

More video of protesters taunting police outside of Lafayette Park in D.C. Something happened, I think a bottle was thrown, and cops used pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/hVU7CBXjs3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

In this clip, we see a protester trying to bait a policeman into fighting. This somehow doesn’t convince the officer to drop his nightstick.

It’s easy enough to dismiss this as “the mob” coming for the police, coming for statues, coming for whatever is associated with the taint of things we wouldn’t countenance today. Thomas Jefferson owned slaves? Hey hey, ho ho, Thomas Jefferson’s got to go.

However, it should be worth noting this is the up-close behavior that gets minimized. We see statues getting toppled from afar. We either shake our heads or cheer along. This is the reality on the ground. It’s not pretty.

This isn’t to say that this is every protester. Far from it. However, there’s more of this than the media would like to admit of — and that’s a real problem, both for police and for civility. This isn’t about black lives. This is only about rage.

