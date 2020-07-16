Video of Black Lives Matter protesters interrupting diners at a restaurant in Dallas has gone viral — and now, one of the customers who was eating in the restaurant when the violence started is speaking out.

According to The Daily Caller, Damani Felder — one half of the black conservative YouTube political duo The Right Brothers — took the footage as he was sitting down to eat in an unnamed restaurant.

The incident occurred Saturday, Felder said, when he was at one of the last get-togethers he would have with his friends before he moved.

“They actually marched past once unannounced. None of us had any idea they’d be coming down to that part of town,” Felder told The Daily Caller.

“The music continued, people continued having a good time. Then they marched past twice — still didn’t get any attention, didn’t get any heckling whatsoever.”

Hell hath no fury like a Black Lives Matter march that’s not getting any attention, however.

It wasn’t long before things took a turn for the worse.

WARNING: The following videos contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Black Lives Matter started a riot at an otherwise peaceful restaurant in Dallas by attacking customers and staff. This is what Cultural Marxism looks like. pic.twitter.com/kmqHgwJo1c — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 15, 2020

“They parked themselves maybe 50 yards away from the restaurant after a second pass and were just shouting and screaming, but no one was really giving them the attention that they clearly wanted. That was when they approached the restaurant and incited chaos,” Felder told The Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck.

The Black Lives Matter group “began heckling people who were really just out, you know, enjoying their dinners, out with their young children. Black families out there with young children.”

“This BLM group parked themselves right in front of that table and started screaming at them,” he said.

And yell they did:

Black Lives Matter started a riot in this Dallas establishment with the sole purpose of creating chaos and anarchy. They wrecked the entire restaurant. pic.twitter.com/URV0eIYVPK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 15, 2020

“Remember, we were out here just enjoying a peaceful dinner, right?” Felder said. “They came out here and they started this mess.”

A mess it indeed was, given that a chemical agent — Felder said it was tear gas — eventually had to be deployed.

Felder said there were two officers on patrol in the area who helped get the situation under control. More officers, he said, began showing up “within six minutes or so.”

“There were cops running around with shotguns trying to de-escalate things,” Felder said.

“But this group continued, this group persisted,” he said.

And hey, here’s a shocker: “The loudest voices in that BLM group were a lot of white people who were screaming at police.”

Check out the Felder interview here. It’s about 10 minutes long, but well worth the time.

Felder also said he “was very heartened by the white and black people I saw there who were not only denouncing the actions of the BLM group … but they were also expressing their gratitude for the police officers, being on the scene, keeping everyone as safe as they could.”

As for the Black Lives Matter movement, Damani Felder remains unimpressed — which probably isn’t surprising, given he’s a conservative:

Tonight, at a restaurant in Downtown Dallas, BLM protesters (most of whom were white) came and disrupted an otherwise peaceful evening and escalated it to violence. I’ve seen it now with my own eyes. These people are animals. BLM is cancer.https://t.co/dQ6qjDjJFh — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) July 12, 2020

“Cancer” is a bit rough, but there’s no denying that a group that takes a perfectly reasonable evening at a restaurant with live jazz and turns it into a shouting match involving white leftists with placards, privilege and preening arrogance probably ought to reconsider how its protests are emphasizing the fact that Black Lives Matter.

That’s particularly true given there seemed to be a lot of very irked black lives inside the restaurant that night, with living black children who didn’t need to be exposed to what the rioters had to offer.

For these Black Lives Matter activists, this wasn’t a protest. This was a naked provocation.

It provoked, all right — and it didn’t turn out well for them.

