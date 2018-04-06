The Western Journal

Blockbuster Hollywood Director Tells Trump: “Die, Don. Just Quietly Die”

By Chris Agee
April 6, 2018 at 12:21pm

Joss Whedon was the directorial force behind numerous big- and small-screen hits, but in the Trump era he is increasingly known for his provocative political views.

He has often opined about President Donald Trump or other GOP leaders in condemnatory tweets displaying varying levels of vitriol.

Sometimes, such as a post this week in which he seemingly rooted for Trump to die, even Whedon’s ideological comrades chide him for taking it too far.

The tweet was no longer available as of this writing, but Newsbusters published a screenshot of the director’s message in its entirety.

“Donald trump is killing this country,” Whedon wrote. “Some of it quickly, some slowly. but he spoils and destroys everything he touches. He emboldens monsters, wielding guns, governmental power, or just smug doublespeak. Or Russia. My hate and sadness are exhausting. Die, Don. Just quietly die.”

The final five words led to an almost instant backlash on Twitter and beyond, where commenters — including Trump critics — excoriated him for his rhetoric.

Twitchy captured several reactions to the now-deleted tweet, including one user who wrote that he was “not a Trump fan either” but encouraged Whedon to “get a grip!”

Did Joss Whedon's comments go too far?

The same user previously suggested FBI or Secret Service agents might be interested in Whedon’s comments.

“I loathe this administration too,” a similar response read, going on to include a few reasons the initial tweet was nonetheless a bad move.

The user wrote that it is “never a good idea to wish death on a president in public. or in writing. or if youre (sic) a public figure….”

Reinforcing the deeply divided political state of the nation, however, there were also plenty of examples of supporters echoing Whedon’s sentiment or taking it further.

RELATED: After Intervening in Other Pentagon Contracts, Trump Talks to Amazon Competitor About Massive Cloud Contract

One user expressed hope that “when it happens it’s painful.”

Whedon’s anti-Trump sentiment and apparent endorsement of violence against political enemies predate Tuesday’s tweet. Last year, he received widespread backlash for a profane tweet in which he wrote that it would be “FUNNY” to see a rhinoceros fatally sodomize House Speaker Paul Ryan with its horn.

He made his stance on Trump clear in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Along with cast members from “The Avengers,” which he directed, Whedon called for voters to reject the “racist, abusive coward” when they went to the polls.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

