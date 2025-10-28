Share
'There Was Blood Everywhere': Afghan Man Arrested After Deadly Stabbing Rampage in London

 By Jack Davis  October 28, 2025 at 3:42pm
An Afghan man was arrested after three people were stabbed, one fatally, in the London neighborhood of Uxbridge on Monday.

A 49-year-old dog walker was killed, according to Sky News.

A 45-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries, while a 14-year-old was treated for injuries but not hospitalized after the attack, which took place at about 5 p.m.

The 22-year-old Afghan national arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder was granted asylum in 2022, two years after arriving in Britain.

The stabbings took place after an altercation involving the 45-year-old and the Afghan national, who was living as a lodger with him, according to the Daily Mail.

The dog walker tried to intervene and was cut across the neck, witnesses said.

“The Afghan man was chasing a man and a boy around the road and a local man who was with his dog tried to stop it,” the Mail quoted one witness as saying.

“There was blood everywhere and the paramedics were there for at least 30 minutes trying to save his life. It was absolute carnage and very distressing to see,” the witness said.

“I saw a young man come running out of the house waving a large knife around. He had a mad look in his eyes and was screaming,” another witness said.

One witness said the dog walker who was killed “is very well known around here.”

“He’s a lovely guy, very gentle and peaceful. He was just trying to help and it’s ended up costing him his life,” the witness said.

After the stabbings, police responded and Tasered the suspect before he was arrested.

Police said the attack is not being categorized as a terrorist incident.

Chief Superintendent Jill Horsfall said, “This was a shocking and senseless act of violence that has left one man dead and two others injured.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time,” she said.

“The incident will have understandably caused concern to the local community. I have deployed multiple officers to the local area, they will be here throughout the week to provide reassurance while detectives work intensely to piece together the circumstances,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation