Blood on His Hands: 1st US Casualties in Afghanistan in 18 Months Happen Thanks to Biden

 By Michael Austin  August 26, 2021 at 11:54am
Before Thursday morning, it had been 18 months since the last American casualty in Afghanistan.

Army Sgts. Javier Gutierrez and Antonio Rodriguez were killed in combat on Feb. 8, 2020, according to Stars and Stripes. Weeks later, the Trump administration decided to — slowly but surely — start withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

Former President Donald Trump’s plan was careful and methodical, requiring very specific conditions to be met each step of the way, according to former Pentagon Chief of Staff Kash Patel.

Upon entering office, President Joe Biden rejected Trump’s plan, opting to abruptly pull all troops out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, regardless of the circumstances.

Now, American citizens are dying.

Early Thursday morning, terrorists began bombing multiple locations at and around the U.S.-controlled Kabul airport.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby later tweeted that the attacks “resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that four U.S. Marines and at least 60 Afghans were killed in an explosion at the airport.

One British security official said two of the early morning attacks were suicide bombings.

The party responsible appears not to be the Taliban but an Islamic State affiliate known as ISIS-K.

On Sunday, retired Army Gen. Jack Keane, a senior strategic analyst for Fox News, said Biden’s sudden withdrawal from Afghanistan could lead to a resurgence of the group previously eviscerated by the Trump administration.

“The estimates before the [Taliban] takeover was somewhere in the neighborhood of 2,000 ISIS fighters,” Keane said, adding that many of the ISIS-K soldiers are former Taliban members who joined the Islamic State group after its 2014 takeover of swaths of Iraq.

Biden’s overly hasty exit from Afghanistan allowed the Taliban to seize the country in a matter of days, releasing an untold number of ISIS, Taliban and al-Qaida fighters from prison along the way.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that there were roughly 1,500 American citizens still in Afghanistan — meaning that well over 1,000 Americans are stranded in a country full of Islamist terrorists hell-bent on destroying the West.

Biden created this disaster.

Now, American soldiers are paying for his mistake with their lives.

Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
