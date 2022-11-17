Blood Seen Oozing Out of Walls at 'Worst' Crime Scene Cops Have Ever Seen - 4 Students Butchered

Four University of Idaho students were killed Sunday in a crime that has transfixed the small town of Moscow, Idaho.

The crime scene was described by what the Daily Mail said were police sources it did not name as “the worst we’ve ever seen.”

Police said in a news release that “Although no weapons have been located, based on preliminary information, investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used.”

The Daily Mail report said the victims were left to bleed out in the off-campus house where they lived.

“There was blood everywhere,” the Mail quoted what it called “one source close to the investigation” as saying. “We have investigators who have been on the job for 20, even 30, years, and they say they have never seen anything like this.”

Beyond the facts that Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho, were killed, little information has been released, and some of it has been contradictory.

The murders at university of Idaho are being all but ignored. White people,no gun doesn’t qualify as newsworthy. It was a massacre. So much blood it leaked out of the house. Where is the info??https://t.co/vY9lP3r9ZL — GladysKravitz😻🐶🇺🇸❤️ (@Gladys198363) November 16, 2022

“With a crime of this magnitude, it’s very difficult to work through,” Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said, according to The New York Times on Monday. “The overall assessment is that it’s a crime of passion,” he said.

Bettge later told Fox News, “It’s one of any of a plenitude of possibilities, including burglary gone wrong, robbery gone wrong… any of those is a possibility and not one to the exclusion of others.”

Moscow police, however, on Tuesday said in a release that “based on information from the preliminary investigation, investigators believe this was an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large.”

Ethan Chapin’s mother, Stacey Chapin, said all four victims were stabbed, according to the Idaho Statesman.

“They were stabbed. We got the call,” Chapin said. “I don’t want people to make assumptions about our kids. It wasn’t drugs and it was definitely not some passion thing between these kids. Someone entered the house,” she said.

Her husband Jim Chapin, rebuked authorities for their lack of information.

“There is a lack of information from the University of Idaho and the local police, which only fuels false rumors and innuendo in the press and social media,” Jim Chapin said in a statement, according to NBC.

“The silence further compounds our family’s agony after our son’s murder,” Chapin said in the statement. “For Ethan and his three dear friends slain in Moscow, Idaho, and all of our families, I urge officials to speak the truth, share what they know, find the assailant, and protect the greater community.”

“We hear you, and we understand your fears,” Moscow police said in a release, “We want you to know that we, like you, have been devastated and distressed by these young lives that were cut short needlessly.

“We determined early in the investigation that we do not believe there is an ongoing threat for community members. Evidence indicates that this was a targeted attack,” the release said, adding, “This incident highlighted that violence is possible in our own community and in every community. Until this case is completely resolved, we ask the community to continue to be vigilant, alert, report suspicious activity and help us to be the eyes and ears in our community.”

Students attending classes at the campus in the 26,000-person community are already leaving town before the upcoming Thanksgiving vacation, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Many people are “getting out of Dodge,” according to Latah County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Mikolajczyk.

Investigators describe the latest homicide of 4 University of Idaho students on Monday as one of the worst they’d seen. The small community in a town called Moscow has been shaken by the overnight stabbing of 4 students, deemed a “crime of passion.” No arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/c4woZ0KRZO — ♔ 𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗹 (@JURYR00M) November 16, 2022



“I’ve been here a long time and stuff like this doesn’t happen often in Moscow,” Mikolajczyk said. “It has every once in a while, and I think this is probably one of the worst.”

“I know that violence can happen anywhere, but seeing it in Moscow, which has been such a safe place for several years, is just so shocking,” senior Katelyn Hettinga said. “A lot of us are feeling a bit insecure in the safety we feel in and around campus.”

Natasha Rodgers of Moscow said the lack of information is compounding the response in the community.

“A lot of people are not feeling safe because of the lack of information they’ve been giving to the public,” Rodgers said. “But we’re still going on. We’re grieving and we feel so incredibly sad for what’s happened to this little town. There’s an unnerving sense of not feeling safe.”

