Parler Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Blood Seen Spewing from Teen's Severed Arm After Shark Attack Just 1 Day After Another Attack

 By George Upper  March 8, 2023 at 2:29pm
Parler Share

Two teenagers have been attacked by sharks in as many days at the same beach in Pernambuco State, Brazil.

The latter victim, 15-year-old Kaylane Timóteo Freitas, had her arm ripped off by a shark while swimming in the waters off Piedade Beach on Monday, the Daily Star reported.

The attack came just one day after a 14-year-old boy was surfing when was attacked by a shark only 500 yards down the beach and suffered severe injuries to his leg, exposing his femur, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail. Doctors eventually had to amputate the leg.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the Freitas’ arm “ripped clean off” by the shark, with blood seen spewing from the wound.

The girl was quickly rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, and doctors amputated her arm due to the severity of the injury.

Trending:
Biden Admin Slaps Women in the Face by Giving 'International Women of Courage Award' to a Man

Experts consider the Greater Recife area, where Piedade Beach is located, the most deadly shark attack spot in the world, according to the Daily Star.

According to the Daily Mail, swimming at Piedade Beach was banned in 2021 because of the danger of shark attacks.

“Unfortunately, there is a law that says that swimming is not allowed, but people insist on going into the sea,” Paramedic Marcelo Alves told local media, according to the Daily Star.

The outlet reported that about 150 signs along roughly 22 miles of beach along the Pernambuco State warn swimmers of the potential danger.

Are you afraid of swimming in the ocean?

Local resident Andréa Caribé, a psychologist, said that even after Freitas had been “covered in blankets and was being taken away,” some people insisted on being in the demonstrably shark-infested waters.

“Even after that, some people remained in the water,” she told local media, according to the Daily Mail. “They [lifeguards] were pulling people out.”

It was not immediately clear why lifeguards were posted on a beach where swimming is prohibited.

Only two weeks prior, another surfer was bitten by a shark at Praia Del Chifre in Olinda, not far from the latter two attacks, the Daily Mail reported.

Shark attacks are relatively rare, but they can be deadly when they do occur.

Related:
Pit Bull Mix Rips Off Woman's Nose, Mangles Left Arm After Being 'Startled by Her Teeth Whitening'

According to Florida Museum’s International Shark Attack File, there were 57 unprovoked shark attacks in 2022, resulting in five fatalities.

The most common species of shark involved in these attacks are the great white shark, tiger shark and bull shark, the Daily Mail reported.

The Daily Star suggested localized overfishing, along with larger ocean-front human populations such as the 4 million residents of the Recife area, has put pressure on shark habitats, contributing to larger numbers of shark attacks.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Zelenskyy Humiliated After Major Oscars Request Shut Down for Second Year in Row - Report
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Rejects Invitation From Zelenskyy: 'I Won't Provide a Blank Check'
CNN's Jill Biden Special Completely Flops as Viewers Tune Out in Droves: Report
Lawyer Makes Alarming Statement About Why Trump Didn't Release All JFK Files: 'Suddenly He Became Afraid'
Blood Seen Spewing from Teen's Severed Arm After Shark Attack Just 1 Day After Another Attack
See more...

Conversation