Bloodbath in NYC, Then Van Plows Into Crowd in LA - Many Injuries Including Children

The driver of a minivan lost control in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, plowing into pedestrians — including children — at an open-air market.

The incident happened in Santee Alley, a collection of open-air shops, at about 3:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In the aftermath of the crash, a silver minivan appeared to have hit several concrete barriers before it came to rest on what had been a crowded sidewalk.

The van had struck an awning that was partially draped over it after it came to rest.

Nine people were injured in the crash, officials said. Officials did not distinguish between those in the van and those on the street.

Seven people were taken to hospitals, including three children, police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said one 8-year-old boy, one 11-year-old boy and one 17-year-old male were taken to a hospital in fair condition, according to Fox News.

Officials said the four adults were taken to hospitals — a 54-year-old woman, a 65-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman.

Two 23-year-old women were treated by first responders and released after, against medical advice, they chose not to go to a hospital.

BREAKING: The driver of a van has plowed into a crowd of people in downtown Los Angeles, California, injuring at least nine people, including three children. The crash happened around 3:15 PM near Santee Alley in the Fashion District. Authorities say all the victims are… pic.twitter.com/XellAh5Bc2 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) April 6, 2025

Police later said, they do not believe the crash was intentional, according to CBS.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are being considered as contributing to the accident.

Police have not released the name of the driver and whether any charges will be filed.

As of now, there are no further updates regarding the incident earlier today where a van crashed into pedestrians near Santee Alley in downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District. The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, and… pic.twitter.com/PMGhyQME9H — Angeleno Insights (@AngelenoInsight) April 7, 2025

The incident took place hours after children on the far side of the nation were also in danger.

Four children were slashed by a cleaver-wielding man who was later shot by New York City police, according to WABC-TV.

Their wounds were not considered life-threatening.

