Bloodbath! Trump Team Consolidating Power at RNC, Already Sending Heads Rolling

Donald Trump is wasting no time trimming the fat off the Republican National Committee.

In the wake of former RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s resignation, the North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley, a Trump-endorsed candidate, has been elected as the new chair, with Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, getting elected as co-chair.

In light of this new leadership, Trump is reportedly using his influence in the RNC to slash upwards of 60 positions.

As reported Monday in Politico, part of the reason for these mass layoffs is Trump’s belief that the RNC has gotten far too bloated over the years, which in turn has contributed to the RNC’s financial woes.

For instance, the RNC only had $8 million to its name at the beginning of this election cycle, which was only a third of what the Democratic National Commitee had in their coffers.

Sources told Politico that Trump specifically wants to cut the bureaucracy rotting at the heart of the RNC.

According to a letter sent to some of those unfortunate staffers by the new COO Sean Cairncross, the RNC is “in the process of evaluating the organization and staff to ensure the building is aligned” with this new, more streamlined vision.

“During this process,” he continued, “certain staff are being asked to resign and reapply for a position on the team.”

While the internal details will probably remain hazy to outsiders like ourselves, removing the bloated bureaucracy from the RNC can only be a good thing.

Is Trump doing the right thing by cleaning out the RNC? Yes No

Is Trump doing the right thing by cleaning out the RNC? Yes: 99% (231 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

A persistent problem with the RNC for years now has been the uniparty folks hanging around, and purging them is a necessity for the Republican Party to move forward.

A continual issue with Republicans who get power is that they won’t ruthlessly rip out unipartiers, bureaucrats, and non America first ideologues.

We don’t want a Republican Party that is virtually indistinguishable from the Democratic Party. We want a real and radical challenge to the liberal hegemony infecting our country.

There is no room right now for people who fill a seat.

We need people working tirelessly every day to destroy the forces trying to undermine America, destroy America, and globalize America.

They are a danger to the country and a danger to each of us.

Trump isn’t the Messiah, to be sure.

But, he so far is one of the only ones to demonstrate a true contempt for the ruling class that has taken over D.C. and treats us as livestock to be milked and eventually slaughtered, so they can live high on the hog.

If Trump is seeking to rid the RNC of the D.C.-entrenched bureaucracy that’s been dragging the Republican Party down while the Democrats push through their radical agenda unopposed, then more power to him.

One thing’s for sure: It’s a move that is long, long overdue.

