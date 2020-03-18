Bloomberg Announces COVID Donation but It's Less Than 10% What He Spent on Failed Election

Bloomberg Philanthropies, the charitable giving organization of former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, announced that the former candidate is donating money to help fight coronavirus.

The former New York City mayor will be donating a grand sum of $40 million to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sounds good, doesn’t it? And it is, until you realize that Bloomberg spent around $500 million on his campaign that lasted for a much shorter time than coronavirus will.

Today we’re announcing a new $40 million Coronavirus Global Response Initiative. In partnership with @WHO and @VitalStrat, we’re supporting immediate action to prevent or slow the spread of #COVID19 in vulnerable low and middle income countries. https://t.co/SslaNxXIOg — Bloomberg Philanthropies (@BloombergDotOrg) March 17, 2020

Apparently, Bloomberg’s ego is worth more than 10 times the amount of money that saving lives is.

“Just days after Mike Bloomberg launched a program to help American mayors improve their coronavirus response, Bloomberg Philanthropies today announced additional actions and funding to combat the pandemic on a global scale,” a news release from Bloomberg Philanthropies read.

“The new $40 million global initiative will support immediate action to prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19 in vulnerable low- and middle-income countries.

“Bloomberg Philanthropies will partner with the global health organization Vital Strategies on global response efforts, along with the World Health Organization (WHO), to support lower income countries and cities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In the meantime, the Treasury Department unveiled a plan to start sending checks to Americans or a total of $250 billion.

It is going to take a monumental, historic, all hands-on deck approach to fight the coronavirus pandemic — and Bloomberg’s donation will help.

But it says something about a man when it was worth more to him to fight for the Democratic presidential nomination than it was to help save lives.

And it remains to be seen how much money he will spend to back the presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, in his fight to win the White House.

Because what is most important to him, it seems, is his personal vendetta with President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg spent much of the campaign presenting himself as the kind, loving and moral “people’s” billionaire.

He attempted to distinguish himself from Trump by painting the president as a heartless, racist demagogue and himself as the benevolent would-be king.

And he continued that trend is Wednesday’s news release.

“Millions of lives depend on getting the coronavirus response right – and so does the economic and social health of communities around the world. We need to slow transmission of the virus and minimize the impact of the outbreak in all countries,” Bloomberg said in the release.

“As we launch the Coronavirus Local Response Initiative this week here in the U.S., we also are creating a new effort to prevent its spread globally, particularly in Africa.

“I know from my experience as mayor of New York City that giving public health professionals the tools to protect the public is vital to saving lives – and to help mitigate the kind of economic and social damage that could make this crisis even more debilitating for families and communities.”

That’s nice. The man who wanted to be president of the United States isn’t even focusing his $40 million on America.

This is what the Democrats cannot comprehend about Trump. When he says “America First,” he means it.

Imagine what could have been done to help, right here is America, with the money Mike Bloomberg spent on his campaign.

