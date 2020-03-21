SECTIONS
Bloomberg Breaks Promise, Lays Off Staffers Shortly After They Learn Building Was Exposed to Coronavirus

By Jack Davis
Published March 21, 2020 at 7:32am
New York City staffers of Michael Bloomberg’s failed Democratic presidential campaign received a one-two punch as the week came to a close.

On Thursday night, the campaign emailed staffers that employees on two floors of its Manhattan offices had been exposed to the coronavirus, according to Politico.

On Friday, it notified workers around the country they were being laid off, which for the New York City employees means their health insurance ends March 31.

Staffers of the former New York City mayor’s campaign on Thursday received an email sent at 11:03 p.m. with the subject line “Building Update — 229 West 43rd Street.”

“We’ve just become aware of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the office at 229 West 43rd Street impacting the 5th and 8th floor,” the email said.

The individual who tested positive was last in the office on Monday, according to the campaign.

The campaign did not say whether the person who had the virus was a fellow staffer.

Bloomberg’s campaign suggested employees work from home for their final days on the job.

Bloomberg originally lured staffers by promising they would be paid through November regardless of whether or not he won the Democratic presidential nomination.

Do you think Mike Bloomberg was wrong to lay these staffers off?

“A set of interview talking points used by the campaign to hire field organizers over the last several months,” The New York Times reported, “had included mention of ‘full health, dental and vision benefits’ and ’employment through November 2020 with Team Bloomberg.'”

That later morphed into the hope that some could transition to working for a Bloomberg-funded super PAC next month.

On Friday, Bloomberg said he would not pursue that option, meaning all of his staff members are losing their jobs.

The action was not popular.

“I guess it’s cheaper to give the DNC 18 million than keep promises because @MikeBloomberg just fired his whole campaign staff — including those of us promised jobs through November on his IE,” Amol Jethwani, a former campaign aide, tweeted.

“[Disappointed] I don’t have a job. Not surprised that a billionaire is cheating scum.”

Others also sniped at Bloomberg:

Bloomberg’s action was a windfall for the Democratic National Committee, which will receive $18 million, according to NPR.

“While we considered creating our own independent entity to support the nominee and hold the president accountable, this race is too important to have many competing groups with good intentions but that are not coordinated and united in strategy and execution,” Bloomberg’s campaign wrote in a memo to DNC Chairman Tom Perez.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
