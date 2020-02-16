Bloomberg Camp Rocked as Complaint Lists Mike's Shockingly Racist and Sexist Remarks

The mainstream media and Democrats have complained about President Donald Trump and Russia attempting to rig an election, but the truth is it is they who want to fix the 2020 election.

Part of their scheme is covering up the transgressions of Democratic candidates while, at the same time, exacerbating any perceived wrongdoings of President Trump.

Consider the media response to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape that made headlines just before the election in 2016 — where Trump was heard during a conversation recorded in 2005 making a lewd remark about handling women in a sexual manner — and compare it against the virtual silence that has greeted allegations of sexism against Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg.

When the former New York City mayor and business tycoon, celebrated his 48th birthday in 1990, one of his female employees gave him a book of quotes that, apparently, came from him, The Washington Post reported.

Titled “The Wit and Wisdom of Mike Bloomberg,” the book was full of the kind of anecdotes that would outrage leftists in the media if anything close to them were attributed to Trump.

TRENDING: Dershowitz Bombshell: I Have Proof Obama Personally Asked FBI To Help Soros Investigate Someone

In one, for instance, he compared a good salesman to a man who blatantly asks women he’s just met if they want to have sex. The man gets turned down a lot, the Bloomberg line goes (using the crude f-word), but he also has sex a lot.

On a sicker, more serious note, the billionaire has been accused in several lawsuits of discriminating against women, including allegedly telling one employee, Sekiko Sakai Garrison to “kill it” when she told him she was pregnant.

“On April 11, 1995 at approximately 11:20 a.m., Bloomberg was having a photograph taken with two female Company salespeople and a group of N.Y.U. Business School students, in the company snack area,” the complaint from Garrison read.

(A downloadable version is here, but warning, some of the content is disturbing.)

Do you think the media will protect Bloomberg? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (1564 Votes) 5% (80 Votes)

“When Bloomberg noticed Garrison standing nearby, he asked, ‘Why didn’t they ask you to be in the picture? I guess they saw your face.’

“Continuing his penchant for ridiculing recently married women in his employ, Bloomberg asked plaintiff, ‘How’s married life? You married?’ Plaintiff responded that her marriage was great and was going to get better in a few months: that she was pregnant, and the baby was due the following September.

“He responded to her ‘Kill it!’ Plaintiff asked Bloomberg to repeat himself, and again he said, ‘Kill it!’ and muttered, ‘Great! Number 16!’ suggesting to plaintiff his unhappiness that sixteen women in the Company had maternity-related status,” the lawsuit states. “Then he walked away.”

The complaint also alleged that Bloomberg jokingly instructed women to give a man who was about to get married oral sex.

According to the lawsuit, Bloomberg also made frequent remarks that could be construed as racist regarding Garrison’s Japanese heritage and employed ethnic slurs when talking about his company’s clients in Mexico.

RELATED: In Response to Bloomberg's Trashing Farmers, Paul Harvey's 'God Made a Farmer' Recording Goes Viral

Bloomberg’s campaign chairwoman, Patricia E. Harris, said the former mayor “has always hired and promoted women into senior leadership roles in industries long dominated by men.”

“In any large organization, there are going to be complaints — but Mike has never tolerated any kind of discrimination or harassment, and he’s created cultures that are all about equality and inclusion.

“Anyone who works hard and performs well is going to be rewarded, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation or anything else,” she said.

But Garrison’s complaint is far from the only time Bloomberg has, allegedly, said inappropriate things.

In an interview with the U.K. Guardian in 1993 after his divorce, according to The Post, he bragged: “I like theater, dining and chasing women. Let me put it this way: I am a single, straight billionaire in Manhattan. What do you think? It’s a wet dream.”

Does anyone doubt that if these were the words of President Trump that they would not be reported daily on CNN and MSNBC?

The vast majority of the mainstream media has no interest in reporting fairly on this election and they are not about to start now.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.