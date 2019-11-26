Bloomberg Campaign Manager Breaks Bad News to Democrats: 'Trump Is Winning'

This is one election analysis Democrats don’t want to hear.

The campaign manager for billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the latest contender to enter the crowded field for the Democratic presidential nomination, told CNN in an interview Monday that coastal liberals might not realize it, but the man in the Oval Office is on a path to winning another term.

Naturally, Bloomberg’s Kevin Sheekey wasn’t complimenting President Donald Trump when he said that, but he stated it as a fact.

Because of the country’s Electoral College system, voters in six swing states are likely to be deciding who is in the White House after 2020.

And since the liberal monoliths aren’t among them, Sheekey said, Trump is winning in all six.

“Mike is getting in this race because he thinks that Donald Trump is an existential crisis and he thinks he’s on a path to victory and he’s getting in to alter that dynamic,” Sheekey told CNN’s Kate Bolduan.

He’s wrong about the “existential crisis” part, but he could well be right about Trump’s path to victory.

The battleground states that are key to the election are not the coastal havens that liberals can rely on, Sheekey said, noting that Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are likely to be decisive.

“That’s the whole general election. And right now Donald Trump is winning, he is winning that election. It’s very tough for people who don’t live in New York or California to understand that, but that is what’s happening,” Sheekey said.

Kevin Sheekey, Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign manager: “The general election is in six states… Right now, Donald Trump is winning. He is winning that election.” pic.twitter.com/wetREj5yT9 — The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2019

Naturally, he got a lot of pushback from liberals on social media. But there were quite a few Trump supporters, too.

Bloomberg is smarter than I thought. Trump is on pace for an epic dominating win in 2020. — Reidar Sunderland (@ReidarSundy) November 26, 2019

He is and Bloomberg is pretty smart for realizing it — Hags, Tyrant (@BotActive) November 26, 2019

He thinks who is on a path to victory? TRUMP?? HE’S RIGHT. !!!!!And there is not a damn thing Bloomberg can do about it. — Your Mom (@YourServiceYW) November 26, 2019

That last tweet isn’t quite right. Bloomberg has about 54 billion things he can do about it, the only question is whether he’s going to succeed at it.

Given that he’s got to get through an increasingly leftist Democratic candidate field — and Democratic electorate — that are openly hostile to billionaires (Bloomberg wouldn’t exist if it were up to Bernie Sanders), that’s not going to be easy.

Another Democratic billionaire in the race, Tom Steyer, is dragging along at only about 1.5 percent support, according to RealClearPolitics.

But Bloomberg does have one thing going for him: He’s got a campaign manager who seems to understand the state of the country.

Even if Democrats don’t want to hear it.

