Michael Bloomberg Has a Demand for Democrats Running Against Trump in 2020

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said he will be “demanding” 2020 Democratic candidates have a plan to combat climate change and would not rule out running against President Donald Trump Thursday.

Bloomberg, who spent $5 million on a television ad in favor of Democratic candidates just two days ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections, said he wants to see any plan regarding climate change proposed by any of the possible 2020 Democratic candidates in order to make sure the plan could work.

“I think that any candidate for federal office better darn well have a plan to deal with the problem that the Trump science advisers say could basically end this world,” Bloomberg said in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” set to air Sunday. A piece of the transcript was released Thursday by Politico.

The former mayor would also not weigh out a 2020 presidential run, saying he is still undecided on the issue.

“I can tell you one thing, I don’t know whether I’m going to run or not, but I will be out there demanding that anybody that’s running has a plan,” Bloomberg said in the interview. “And I want to hear the plan, and I want everybody to look at it and say whether it’s doable.”

TRENDING: Flashback: 99 MS-13 Gang Members Arrested – All Entered US as ‘Unaccompanied Minors’

Bloomberg was named in September the head of the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative, which raises money for climate changing initiatives.

“The market’s allocation of capital is a powerful weapon in our fight against climate change. As climate risks and opportunities become more transparent, investors and businesses are increasing financing for climate solutions,” Bloomberg said at the September event. “I’m glad to help the Secretary-General accelerate this critical transition over the coming year.”

Bloomberg has spent $110 million on politically related issues and took his first step toward a 2020 presidential bid by re-registering as a Democrat on Oct. 10.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

Do you think Bloomberg would have a chance in 2020? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.