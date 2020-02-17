SECTIONS
Bloomberg Under Fire After Video Surfaces of Him Insulting Farmers' Intelligence

By Jack Davis
Published February 17, 2020 at 10:37am
Democratic presidential candidate and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is under fire for comments he made in 2016 that denigrated farmers and factory workers.

In December 2016, Bloomberg appeared at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School. During his comments, he said technology is limiting the ability of low-income individuals to find work.

“The agrarian society lasted 3,000 years and we could teach processes,” he said. “I could teach anybody, even people in this room, no offense intended, to be a farmer.

“It’s a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn. You could learn that.”

Bloomberg then said factory work was equally simple.

TRENDING: Sen. Barrasso: Blood Drained from Schiff's Face as Trump Counsel Played Damning Clip

“Then we had 300 years of the industrial society,” he said. “You put the piece of metal on the lathe, you turn the crank in the direction of the arrow and you can have a job. And we created a lot of jobs. At one point, 98 percent of the world worked in agriculture. Today it’s 2 percent in the United States.”

Bloomberg said the current economy is different.

“Now comes the information economy, and the information economy is fundamentally different because it’s built around replacing people with technology, and the skill sets that you have to learn are how to think and analyze, and that is a whole degree level different,” he said. “You have to have a different skill set. You have to have a lot more gray matter.”

Would Michael Bloomberg understand the needs of farmers if he was elected president?

Bloomberg said he was unsure whether low-income people could be trained for these emerging jobs.

“It’s not clear the teachers can teach or the students can learn, and so the challenge for society is to find jobs for these people, who we can take care of giving them a roof over their head and a meal in their stomach and a cellphone and a car and that sort of thing. But the thing that’s the most important, that will stop them from setting up a guillotine someday, is the dignity of a job,” he said.

The comment drew ridicule from many on social media, including President Donald Trump’s eldest son.

“Bloomberg wouldn’t last 3 seconds as a farmer … but like his comments on minorities, you can tell he really hates regular hardworking Americans,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

RELATED: Retired Journalist Sam Donaldson Ditches Objectivity, Endorses Bloomberg

The remarks were also prime fodder for a website supporting the candidacy of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“Time and time again we see Bloomberg insulting the middle class and the working class, union members and not yet union members. Maybe it’s time for pundits to stop pretending he’s just another candidate, Bloomberg is an oligarch spending his play money to buy the White House,” the group tweeted.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls currently has Bloomberg in third place with 14.2 percent support behind Sanders (23.6 percent) and former Vice President Joe Biden (19.2 percent).

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
