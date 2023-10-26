Christianity is now breathing down the neck of national tyranny. It’s the Democrats and the Biden administration’s worst nightmare.

Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana has taken up the gavel as the new speaker of the House in the 118th Congress.

I can only assume that thoughts of Jesus taking hold of the political reins are running wild.

No one can argue that the man who is now third in line for the presidency doesn’t pray, nor that he won’t broach his new position with faith as his guiding light. He’s been operating in all others that very same way, signified by his attachment to one little blue book.

Written by Ken Blanchard and Phil Hodges and published by Thomas Nelson in 2008, “Lead Like Jesus” combines faith with real-world application. Its cover says it has “lessons for everyone from the greatest leadership role model of all time.”

Johnson keeps this book close and subscribes to it. Thus, where he lives, he will not be moved.

This means the bar was just raised on Capitol Hill. Johnson’s heightened position and power, coupled with his evangelical beliefs and educational acumen as a lawyer and constitutional legal expert, are everything the left didn’t want.

Unlike ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was scrutinized over his allegiances, no one can question Johnson’s. He has demonstrated he puts God first, including in his acceptance speech upon election as speaker.

“I don’t believe there are any coincidences in a matter like this,” Johnson said. “I believe that Scripture, the Bible, is very clear that God is the one that raises up those in authority. He raised up each of you. All of us.

“And I believe that God has ordained and allowed each one of us to be brought here for this specific moment and this time.”

Speaker Johnson: “I believe that scripture and the Bible is very clear that God is the one that raised up each of you and God has allowed us to be brought here to this specific moment in time.” You don’t see too many politicians these days that talk about faith like this. pic.twitter.com/97MTrCMAeJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 25, 2023

It’s clear where Johnson’s priorities are. He will be trying to lead as Jesus would.

“Somehow, man, he is precisely the constitutionalist serving, child of God, deeply principled man that we need right now,” fellow Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins, who entered Congress alongside Johnson in 2017, said, according to The Washington Times.

Another Louisiana Republica, Majority Leader Steve Scalice, added, “Those of us who have known Mike Johnson for a long time, and I’ve known him maybe longer than most, have seen a commitment, a self-service commitment to things bigger than himself.”

The Democratic Party knows this too. That is the reason they are already villainizing the new speaker in an attempt to discredit him to the American public. He is a huge monkeywrench in Democrats’ plans to undermine this nation.

HuffPost reported that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has accused Johnson of being an “extreme right-wing ideologue” when it comes to abortion and Social Security.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland made similar criticisms to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, adding that the new speaker “opposed democracy.”

In the process, he seemed to suggest that Johnson is perfectly packaged to drive our nation back to the right.

“There are people who are definitely more lunatic than he is, and he’s got very good manners, and he’s an able lawyer,” Raskin said.







Anyone who leads like Jesus leads with quiet strength and integrity. That is the reason Johnson ascended so surprisingly and meteorically to the speakership today.

He is now exactly where his beliefs and our current world circumstances primed him to be.

The new speaker’s views are defined by a little blue book and a prominent larger book that continues to reign even when it seems as though evil is prevailing.

The Democrats should be worried.

